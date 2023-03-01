The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful when dealing with family members because you might make promises that you later can’t keep. (You know how you can be impulsive and jump into things at a moment’s notice.) Well, today the entire world has this urge. Watch out!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others because you are upbeat, optimistic and ready to think big! However, think twice before you commit to anything or agree to do something for someone because you might bite off more than you can chew. (And you can chew a lot.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful with financial matters. This includes financial negotiations as well as spending money or shopping. You might think something looks better than it really does, which means you should give everything a sober second thought. If shopping, keep your receipts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel friendly and popular with others, especially groups. You will feel benevolent and generous to those around you. Furthermore, you will be forgiving and willing to take the high road if disputes occur. Practice moderation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your interest in spiritual and religious matters will be strong. It will be interesting to talk to a group that has information that is intriguing or mind expanding. You want to learn more and you have an open mind. It’s a good day for self-reflection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the company of others, especially female acquaintances. You will love the stimulation of meetings and interactions with clubs and organizations. In particular, you will find it rewarding to work for a charitable group where you can do some good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a wonderful impression on others, which is something you might be able to use to your advantage. However, be aware that you will be tempted to be excessive or go overboard in some way. You might feel you should go along with things or agree with others. Be careful!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Fascinating conversations plus a chance to explore studies or ideas about philosophy, metaphysics, politics and religion will appeal to you today. Look for ways to help others if you can. You’re hungry to learn and expand your world! You will also jump at any chance to travel. Bon voyage!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you might be involved with third-party finances or dealing with the wealth and resources of your partner or someone else. This includes discussions about inheritances, shared property and insurance matters. Don’t give away the farm! Maintain a healthy self-interest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel benevolent and caring to others today, which is why you will overlook little details that might normally be irksome. Possibly, you will attract someone who is “thinking big” to you. If so, you will have an uplifting conversation about thought-provoking ideas. Enjoy!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. In either case, you will benefit from working with others, especially groups. As you interact with others, you will want to benefit someone in a caring way if you have a chance. You might join like-minded friends to improve your neighborhood, or your country.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely day to kick back and relax. Accept invitations to schmooze with others. You’re full of good feelings and you’re in a positive frame of mind. In discussions about politics and religion, keep things light because it’s easy to suddenly get self-righteous and opinionated. Yes, even you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lupita Nyong’o (1983) shares your birthday. You love beauty and see the world through the eye of an artist. You are determined and have the strength of your own convictions. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in relationships.

