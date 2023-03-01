Chicago police officer shot in Gage Park

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.
The officer was shot about 4:45 p.m. while responding to a “domestic incident” in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to an internal police alert. The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.
Another person was also shot at that address, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No further details were available.
Check back for updates.
Contributing: Emmanuel Camarillo
