The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police officer dies after shooting in Gage Park; suspect wounded

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to police.

By  Mohammad Samra and Tom Schuba
 Updated  
Chicago police officer dies after shooting in Gage Park; suspect wounded
Officers work the scene where a Chicago police officer was shot Mar. 1, 2023 in Gage Park.

Officers work the scene where a Chicago police officer was fatally shot Wednesday in Gage Park. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer has died after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. as the officer was responding to a “domestic incident” in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to an internal police alert.

“10-1, 10-1, officer down,” a cop can be heard screaming into the radio after the shooting, giving the code for an officer in need of assistance. “10-1, 10-1, officer down ... Send an ambulance.”

The officer was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. He later died, sources said.

Another person was also shot at that address, apparently in an exchange of gunfire with police, according to officials. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A source said police were chasing a suspect who opened fire and hit the officer in the leg and the face. The suspect was also shot, the source said.

Dozens of officers gathered outside the emergency entrance of Mount Sinai. Some were seen embracing each other.

Check back for updates.

A Chicago police officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital after they were shot Mar. 1, 2023 in Gage Park.

A Chicago police officer wounded in a shooting Wednesday was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where other officers were gathered near the emergency entrance.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Contributing: Emmanuel Camarillo

