Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Horrific start dooms DePaul against No. 14 UConn

Blue Demons allow Huskies to take a 29-2 lead to open the game

By  Sun-Times wires
   
DePaul at UConn

DePaul’s Eral Penn (11) fouls UConn’s Adama Sanogo (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.

Jessica Hill/AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead five UConn players in double figures and the 14th-ranked Huskies closed out their home schedule in emphatic style Wednesday night with an 88-59 win over skidding DePaul.

Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet for Connecticut (23-7, 12-7 Big East) with 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Tristen Newton added 12 points for the Huskies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. 

Nick Ongenda tied a career high with 17 points for DePaul (9-21, 3-16), which has lost 11 in a row. Ongenda was playing just his fifth game of the season after recovering from wrist surgery. Javan Johnson added 10 points. 

UConn put the game away early, opening on a 29-2 run that was capped by a huge slam from Donovan Clingan. The Huskies held DePaul to 1-of-13 shooting over the first nine minutes.

Connecticut took its first 30-point lead at 38-8 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Hawkins and pushed the lead to 34 before going into halftime up 51-19.

The Huskies had 24 assists on 35 baskets and outscored DePaul 46-26 in the paint. 

The Blue Demons shot 7 of 31 from the floor (23%) over the first 20 minutes, while the Huskies made 21 of 37 (57%). DePaul outscored UConn 40-37 in the second half, but was never in this one. 

Hawkins, who came in averaging more than 17 points per game, hobbled to the bench with less than five minutes to play after twisting his right ankle. 

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The losing streak has come entirely against conference opponents and is the longest among Big East teams this season. 

UConn: Finished 15-2 at home this season, including 7-1 at the XL Center in Hartford. ... The Huskies will finish no lower than fifth in the Big East and already had clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden next week.

UP NEXT

DePaul: Closes the regular season at home against Creighton on Saturday.

UConn: Completes the regular season Saturday night at Villanova.

