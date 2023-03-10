Horoscope for Friday, March 10, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a strong, energetic day for you, which is why you can accomplish a lot. However, you will want credit for what you do. (Of course!) Naturally, this might create challenges for teamwork. “I’ve got it!” “No, I’ve got it!” And so it goes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a productive day for you; however, power struggles with coworkers are possible. These difficulties might arise due to a difference of beliefs or culture. Later in the day, listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you work in the arts, the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or anything related to children, this will be a strong productive day for you. Admittedly, you might have challenges establishing control with kids. Don’t be bossy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tread lightly when dealing with family members because you might end up at odds with someone. Nevertheless, you can make progress and get things done, especially in areas related to garbage areas, recycling, plumbing and bathrooms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A power struggle with siblings, relatives and daily contacts might arise. Be smart and don’t let this distract you from your goals because you can accomplish a lot, especially through writing, teaching, acting and editing. You’re focused!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Financial issues are on your mind. Respect your money-making ideas. Meanwhile, if shopping, be aware of the brief moon alert that occurs for one hour: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. Restrict shopping to food and gas during that time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have strong opinions, which is why you might be at odds with a family member. Try not to be distracted by this because in fact, you can get a lot done today. Go with what works. Be aware of the moon alert. Later in the day, you’ll be frugal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For most of this day, you will be happy to take a backseat and be low-key. Nevertheless, you might disagree with someone about something very basic or bottom-line. Move on and go with what works. Don’t get entangled. Later in the day, the moon will move into your sign, which changes everything. Suddenly, you shine!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

An intense discussion with a female acquaintance, either a friend or a member of a group, might take place today because you disagree on something at a basic level. This might involve a charitable organization, for example. Cooperation is difficult because people are independent!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You continue to be high visibility today. In fact, you might have a clash or difference of opinion with an authority figure — a parent, boss, teacher or the police. This is not ideal. Try to avoid this if you can because nothing will be resolved. Someone older might have advice for you later in the day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Steer clear of politics and religion today because arguments might arise. Instead, focus on being productive in education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law because you can get a lot done. It’s a matter of priorities. What matters most to you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else might be difficult today. People might be entrenched in their views. Nevertheless, you have a chance to be productive and get things done. (This might be a case of knowing when to hold and when to fold.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, director Olivia Wilde (1984) shares your birthday. You are strong, independent and have a commanding presence. You are also ambitious for success. This is a slower-paced year. It’s also your chance to rejuvenate yourself and concentrate on your own needs and what best brings you happiness. There will be a strong focus on relationships.

