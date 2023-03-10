The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Flanked by family members and supporters, Milena Estepa (center, in sunglasses) cries as pallbearers carry the casket for her husband, Chicago Police Officer Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, to the hearse after his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, Thursday, March 9. Vasquez Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed March 1 on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who turned and fired "at close range," police said.

Flanked by family members and supporters, Milena Estepa (center), cries as pallbearers carry the casket for her husband, Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, to the hearse after his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel , Thursday, March 9. Vasquez Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed March 1 on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who turned and fired “at close range,” police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: This week’s 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

A grateful city said goodbye to slain Chicago Police Officer Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, the mayoral runoff candidates participated in their first forum, and more in our best photos of the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays sings as the band opens for Elle King at The Salt Shed, Saturday, March 4.

Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays sings as the band opens for Elle King at The Salt Shed, Saturday, March 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Paul Vallas (left) and Brandon Johnson shake hands as they prepare for their first forum as candidates in the mayoral runoff election at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower, Wednesday, March 8.

Paul Vallas (left) and Brandon Johnson shake hands as they prepare for their first forum as candidates in the mayoral runoff election at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower, Wednesday, March 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Thousands run into the freezing water of Lake Michigan for the 2023 Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, March 5.

Thousands run into the freezing water of Lake Michigan for the 2023 Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, March 5.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gives the the folded flag that draped the casket for Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso to his wife, Milena Estepa, after her husband's funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, Thursday, March 9. Dozens of law enforcement officers gathered Thursday to support the family of Vásquez Lasso and remember the Chicago police officer slain during a shootout on the Southwest Side.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gives the the folded flag that draped the casket for Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso to his wife, Milena Estepa, after her husband’s funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, Thursday, March 9. Dozens of law enforcement officers gathered Thursday to support the family of Vásquez Lasso and remember the Chicago police officer slain during a shootout on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jordan Boyd (second from right) of North Park University's basketball team runs toward a ball during training at North Park University on the Northwest Side, Wednesday, March 8.

Jordan Boyd (second from right) of North Park University’s basketball team runs toward a ball during training at North Park University on the Northwest Side, Wednesday, March 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks with students and faculty at the David Rubenstein Forum at University of Chicago, during a conversation hosted by U of C's Institute of Politics, Friday, March 3.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi speaks with students and faculty at the David Rubenstein Forum at University of Chicago, during a conversation hosted by U of C’s Institute of Politics, Friday, March 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson hug during a news conference outside City Hall in the Loop to announce that Preckwinkle endorsed Johnson, Tuesday, March 7.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson hug during a news conference outside City Hall in the Loop to announce that Preckwinkle endorsed Johnson, Tuesday, March 7.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) prepare to announce Sawyer's endorsement in a news conference at Vallas' campaign headquarters in the West Loop, Monday, March 6.

Chicago mayoral candidate former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) prepare to announce Sawyer’s endorsement in a news conference at Vallas’ campaign headquarters in the West Loop, Monday, March 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays sings as the band opens for Elle King at The Salt Shed, Saturday, March 4.

Brandon Coleman of The Red Clay Strays sings as the band opens for Elle King at The Salt Shed, Saturday, March 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Concessions workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, stage a one-day walkout and picket at the United Center, Sunday, March 5. They are demanding better wages and benefits for concession workers. The Big Ten men's basketball tournament opens Wednesday at the venue.

Concessions workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, stage a one-day walkout and picket at the United Center, Sunday, March 5. They are demanding better wages and benefits for concession workers. The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament opens Wednesday at the venue.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Chicago Police Department holds a moment of silence for Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso during a recruit graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday, March 7.

The Chicago Police Department holds a moment of silence for Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso during a recruit graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday, March 7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands run into the freezing water of Lake Michigan for the 2023 Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, March 5.

Thousands run into the freezing water of Lake Michigan for the 2023 Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach, Sunday, March 5.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

