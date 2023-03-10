Picture Chicago: This week’s 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Flanked by family members and supporters, Milena Estepa (center), cries as pallbearers carry the casket for her husband, Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, to the hearse after his funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel , Thursday, March 9. Vasquez Lasso, 32, who had nearly five years on the force, was shot and killed March 1 on the Southwest Side as he chased an armed suspect who turned and fired “at close range,” police said.