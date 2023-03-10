The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 10, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Impressive, balanced Benet beats New Trier to earn a spot in 4A title game

Benet was able to overcome the loss of injured senior Brady Kunka in the Class 4A semifinals on Friday at State Farm Center, knocking off New Trier 64-49.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Benet’s Andy Nash (10) reacts during the state semifinal game against New Trier at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN—Benet coach Gene Heidkamp warned that he was going to get emotional talking about senior Brady Kunka. And he did.

“He hurt his ankle pretty significantly,” Heidkamp said. “Brady has been with me for three years now and he’s played his whole career for an opportunity like this. To have that happen on the first play, it’s heartbreaking.”

Kunka is the leading scorer (13.3 points) for the Redwings. But the team’s strength this season has been its balance. So Benet was able to overcome the loss of Kunka in the Class 4A semifinals on Friday at State Farm Center, knocking off New Trier 64-49.

The Redwings will play Moline for the state title on Saturday, but they didn’t have an All-State player. Kunka, Abusara and Fagbemi spread out the statistics and the glory. It’s made them the most difficult team to beat in the area.

“[Kunka] is our captain,” Fagbemi said. “So, to see him go down is obviously the worst thing you can imagine. But the rest of us had to pick it up.”

Fagbemi ran the show for Benet (35-1) and finished with 18 points, five assists and five rebounds. Abusara, a 6-5 senior, seemed to have a hand in every play throughout the game. He was fantastic, filling the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and four assists.

Sam Driscoll, who plays starter minutes off the bench, added 11 points and six rebounds for the Redwings. He’ll be expected to score more in Kunka’s absence.

“[Kunka] has been a role model for me personally for four years on and off the court,” Driscoll said. “But I wasn’t thinking about that when I was in. Just do the things I do well, play defense and make shots.”

Benet made just eight turnovers and shot 8 for 15 from three-point range.

The Redwings led most of the way. A three-point play by New Trier’s Jake Fiegen pulled the Trevians within 44-36 with 7:14 to play. That was as close as it would get. Benet ripped off a 12-3 run to seal the win.

Jake Fiegen, the leading scorer in New Trier history, led the Trevians (32-5) with 26 points. Sophomore Colby Smith added five.

“[Fiegen] is one of the best players I’ve guarded,” Driscoll said. “He’s physical, he can make threes from about 30 feet. I just tried to get him off the three-point line and when he tried to post me up I did the best I could to make it as hard for him as possible.”

Benet’s Sam Driscoll (1) defends as New Trier’s Jake Fiegen (23) makes his way to the basket during the state semifinal game at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The is the third title game appearance for Benet in the school’s history and in the past decade. The Redwings lost Young in 2014 and Curie in 2016.

“I’m just thrilled to be here,” Heidkamp said. “I tell these guys all the time, the less coaching the better they are and I think they agree with that. We’ll give it our best shot.

“As far as my personal experience, that doesn’t have any bearing on these guys whatsoever. I have seen a Buffalo Bills documentary a couple of times. Maybe these guys will find a way to get one tomorrow.”

Benet 64, New Trier 49 box score

