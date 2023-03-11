Horoscope for Saturday, March 11, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a romantic day full of fun and pleasure, plus unexpected invitations and turns of events. Anything might happen! Stay light on your feet, so that you can move fast in any direction. However, protect your possessions and your money from loss or a surprise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A secret romance might have an unexpected development. Meanwhile, someone younger might surprise you with a fun suggestion. Admittedly, a partner, spouse or close friend might throw you a curveball. Nevertheless, this is a fun day with flirtatious possibilities!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Romance is in the air! Enjoy involvement with creative, artistic people. You might also like to be involved with a group situation. Possibly, a friend will become a romantic interest? Meanwhile, bosses, parents and people in authority might say or do something you least expect. Get ready!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and flirt with others. In fact, some cozy teasing with a boss or someone in authority will be titillating for some of you. For others, a new romance might blossom. Sudden chances to travel might fall in your lap. (Parents should be vigilant with their kids today to avoid accidents.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your home routine will change today. Someone different or unusual might appear on the scene, possibly in a romantic way. Your involvement with a group might also be high energy, even competitive. Stay on top of banking details to avoid a surprise. Be ready to entertain spontaneously. (Get food and drink.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An exciting conversation or an invitation to a fun event might be thrilling for you today. Certainly, partners and close friends will surprise you in some way. Many of you will get a gift, perhaps cash or a favor from someone. Meanwhile, romance will sizzle! (Be still my beating heart.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money today because things are unpredictable. You might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, protect your possessions. Romance is in the air with partners and close friends. Even coworkers might surprise you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel restless because so many possibilities are promising. This is certainly a romantic day where love at first sight might occur. Likewise, work-related romance might blossom. At the very least, people are warm and friendly today. Great day to party!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stock the fridge because something unusual might affect your home routine today. For starters, this is a romantic, sociable day, which means you might spontaneously entertain at home. Accept invitations to party as well as participate in sports events and fun activities with kids. Enjoy fun times!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an unpredictable day! Expect to see new places and meet new faces. It’s the perfect day to entertain at home, especially because friends and groups will surprise you in some way. You will also enjoy redecorating your digs. Invite someone over!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have excellent money-making ideas. Nevertheless, do keep track of your money and your possessions today. Meanwhile, relations with others are warm and cozy — even flirtatious. You might attract the attention of someone in authority who admires you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Today is full of sudden impulses and exciting ideas. It’s a romantic day, so be open to new social invitations and exciting suggestions. This is also a good day to make money!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Educator, inventor, YouTuber Mark Rober (1980) shares your birthday. You are imaginative and organized. You have a keen mind and you like to share your ideas with enthusiasm. This is a wonderful year to socialize! Nurture happiness and beauty in your surroundings. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old friends might reappear to rekindle relationships. Enjoy!

