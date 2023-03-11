Chicago outdoors: Look-alike deer, nuisance animals, Illinois’ last elk, no ice and Put-in-Bay

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Ronald Narcisi photographed these very similar deer in his Crete backyard, then wondered, “Family reunion?”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Can a special permit be obtained for a problem bobcat? This bobcat comes into my yard daily even on my back deck looking in my sliding glass door.” Mark

A: The question comes from Downstate, where bobcats are more common. Any wildlife nuisance problem starts with contacting your wildlife biologist. Click here for a pdf with a map of Illinois and contact information for district wildlife biologists. I had to when raccoons invaded the crawl space of our frog room.

BIG NUMBER

1855: Last verified sighting of [a wild free-ranging] elk in Illinois, according to the Illinois State Museum.

LAST WORD

“The older islanders, they remember when you could drive all the way from here to Toledo.”

Aaron Schroeder, carpenter and ice fishing guide, about the historic lack of ice on Lake Erie and its profound impacts on Put-in-Bay island in Ohio, to the New York Times.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, March 14: Jim Saric, new member night, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14: Free seminar, Steven E. Brown, chief scientist, Illinois State Geological Survey, seminar on the Illinois Beach State Park reef project, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m.,

Wednesday, March 15: Doug Nelson of Wolf River Resorts, fishing the Wolf River system, South Side Muskie Hawks, Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16: Dale Bowman, general local news and plenty of Q&A, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES

Thursday, March 16: Informational meeting, Lake Michigan fisheries, IDNR offices, 9511 W. Harrison St., Des Plaines. 7 p.m., (847) 294-4134

April 5: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s spring workshop, Wilmette Harbor Club, 6-8:30 p.m., (virtual viewing will be April 13 6-8 p.m.), click here to register

HUNTER SAFETY

April 28-29:Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Today, March 11:Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

Today, March 11:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

Through Sunday, March 12:Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

Through Sunday, March 12:Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Through Sunday, March 12:Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Through Sunday, March 12:Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

March 17, Saturday, to March 19: Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Friday, March 17: Des Plaines, B. Darrey, bridget.darrey@9wr-uscg.org

Next Saturday, March 18: Boat America, Channahon, Bob Allen, (630) 621-5544.

