Sunday, March 12, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, March 12, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day for important discussions about shared property, inheritances or private, personal matters that might concern you. You know that people will listen to you with respect and there will be sense of mutual concern and sympathy. This is just what you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends as well as groups and organizations because not only will you be heard, likewise, you are willing to listen to others as well. Feelings of empathy and mutual sympathy will promote a meaningful understanding with all parties. (Pretty rare.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to talk to bosses and people in authority, especially about your health or your job. Or perhaps you are the person in authority? If so, you will express yourself in a meaningful, sympathetic way that makes others respect you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a romantic day! This is also a day where you will feel very sympathetic to the needs of children. Social events will go well in a gentle, fun-loving way because people feel kind and genuinely interested in each other. There’s a sense of mutual consideration and respect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for important family discussions, especially about inheritances, shared property, shared responsibilities and where to draw the line or define boundaries. People are open-minded and willing to listen to each other. Take advantage of this trust to tell your story.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others, especially partners, close friends and spouses. Today’s the kind of day where people are willing to be risk-taking and disclose personal information because they feel there is a sense of mutual respect and sympathy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will feel courageous and relaxed enough to speak candidly about your job or your health or anything that concerns you today because you know that others will listen to you with understanding and sympathy. It might be relief to have a meaningful conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Romance is in the air! Today people feel especially close and warm-hearted with each other. This is why you are ready to divulge secrets and share your trust with someone. You sense this is a good time for people to listen as well as disclose their deep feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is the perfect day for a meaningful family discussion with all members of the family, especially younger people. Today is the kind of day where people will trust each other; and be willing to share their hopes and their fears with each other. This will promote warm bonds, which is a good thing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It will please you to have a warm, meaningful discussion with neighbors, siblings and relatives. This will happen because people are more willing to disclose their feelings and share their ideas because there is a sense of mutual respect and affection in the air.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might impress your boss or a parent today. Quite possibly, this relates to financial matters. Or perhaps you will use your wealth and assets in a charitable way to help others who are less fortunate. (Remember: True generosity is giving what is needed.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are a sensitive, compassionate sign, and today you will attract people to you who want to have a meaningful, sensitive conversation. They know you will respect what they say and will listen with genuine interest. Likewise, you can count on others who will listen to you with respect and affection.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Titus Welliver (1962) shares your birthday. You will rise to any challenge. You’re competitive, determined and you love adventure. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. It’s important to create solid foundations right now. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Good time to work or build something.

