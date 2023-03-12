The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Reinstating detention of migrant families? U.S. has a better alternative that already works.

Family detention was meant to deter desperate migrant families from crossing the border, but through various administrations, the policy has proved to bring more long-lasting problems than temporary solutions.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Reinstating detention of migrant families? U.S. has a better alternative that already works.
President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border on January 2023 in El Paso, Texas.

President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border on January 2023 in El Paso, Texas.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In an effort to get ahead of an expiring public health measure that allowed the United States to quickly remove migrants, President Joe Biden and his administration are reportedly pondering bringing back the detention of migrant families — an immigration policy with a history of poor management, lasting harm and public failure.

The New York Times reported the Department of Homeland Security is drafting what it would need to do to restart temporary family detention by May 11, when Title 42 expires.

The Biden administration needs to put a hard stop to the idea, especially when the U.S. already has a less harmful and better managed alternative that works.

Editorial

Editorial

When the Biden administration ended the practice of family detention, families were allowed to live with relatives and report for their court dates while they waited to seek asylum. It’s a method that prevented migrant families from being “subjected to the kind of family detention that can harm them in the long run,” Julian Castro, a former member of the Obama administration, told Newsweek.

Migrant families with no American relatives were released into the U.S. temporarily while being monitored and tracked through ankle bracelets or traceable cellphones.

The continuation of this practice is also being considered by officials and should be the method that takes priority.

Opinion Newsletter

Family detention was meant to deter desperate migrant families from crossing the border, but through various administrations, the policy has proved to bring more long-lasting problems than temporary solutions.

In 2018, two of the government’s own medical consultants discovered a 16-month-old baby who lost about 30% of his body weight because of untreated diarrhea, and another 27-day-old infant who was not examined until the baby had a seizure, an outcome of an undiagnosed bleeding of the brain. Detaining children in facilities also could lead to permanent psychological harm, the doctors said.

“In our professional opinion, there is no amount of programming that can ameliorate the harms created by the very act of confining children to detention centers,” the two physicians, Scott Allen and Pamela McPherson, said in a letter to the Senate’s Whistleblower Protection Caucus.

There must be a better choice than reinstating family detention. And there is.

We welcome letters to the editor and op-eds. Check out our guidelines for both.

Next Up In Editorial
City must push forward in holding businesses, residential buildings responsible for recycling
Delayed justice in cases of law officer misconduct hurts victims and taxpayers
Lightfoot plan to host Taste of Chicago and NASCAR on the same weekend deserves a yellow caution flag
The Pilsen Food Pantry is setting new roots. But it needs some help.
Chicago police can’t dismiss seriousness of officers’ ties to right-wing extremist groups
Chicago is making progress on a new response for 911 calls involving mental health. Keep at it.
The Latest
GettyImages_1473079064.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel zings Tom Cruise, ‘Babylon’ in monologue with just a little edge
In case of another slap, host promises Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal and Michelle Yeoh are ready to intervene.
By Richard Roeper
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman of Team Puerto Rico reacts after the first inning against Team Nicaragua at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Cubs in the WBC: Marcus Stroman, Roenis Elías, Owen Caissie turning heads
World Baseball Classic quarterfinals begin this week, hosted in Miami and Tokyo.
By Maddie Lee
 
1247992192.jpg
Business
Feds say Silicon Valley Bank clients will get funds as another troubled bank is shuttered
The Treasury, FDIC and Federal Reserve said clients of Silicon Valley Bank would be protected as the agencies sought to find a buyer and stop further bank runs.
By Associated Press
 
Michael Kopech
White Sox
Michael Kopech throws three scoreless innings in spring debut
“I feel I’m where I should be,” Kopech said after throwing 37 pitches against the Angels
By Mark Gonzales
 
23._LOC_Carmen___J_Nai_Bridges_and_the_Company_of_Carmen___photo_Todd_Rosenberg.jpg
Music
Characters don’t always connect in Lyric’s straightforward and suitably grand ‘Carmen’ revival
Ryan Opera Center grad J’Nai Bridges brings fiery stage presence and a stunning voice to her signature role, but her performance does not completely click.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 