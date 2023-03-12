Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season

Simeon ends the season where it began, on top. The Wolverines dominated the rankings all season, other than a brief slipup when Kenwood took over the No. 1 ranking.

Overall, the preseason rankings held up very well. Two unranked preseason teams wound up in the final top ten: Downers Grove North and Hinsdale Central.

Five other unranked preseason teams finished in the final Super 25: DePaul Prep, Lincoln-Way East, Proviso East, Marmion and Libertyville.

DePaul Prep battled injuries for most of the season and wasn’t worthy of a preseason ranking. Lincoln-Way East, Proviso East and Libertyville were bubble teams in November. Marmion was a total surprise.

As always, the final rankings are based heavily on the state tournament. New Trier beat Downers Grove North in the third place game on Friday, so the Trevians slot in at No. 3.

Oswego East gave Class 4A state champions Moline the biggest test of the tournament, losing by just four points. That helped secure a top five spot for the Wolves, who also beat Joliet West twice.

Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 rankings for 2023

With record and preseason ranking

1. Simeon (32-4) 1

2. Benet (35-2) 15

3. New Trier (33-5) 19

4. Downers Grove North (32-5) NR

5. Oswego East (29-6) 14

6. Kenwood (28-7) 3

7. Joliet West (28-6) 4

8. Brother Rice (30-5) 8

9. Hinsdale Central (31-4) NR

10. Curie (20-11) 6

11. Young (23-7) 5

12. St. Rita (23-11) 2

13. Hillcrest (29-4) 16

14. Mount Carmel (27-7) 9

15. Glenbrook North (28-5) 12

16. Rolling Meadows (27-7) 7

17. Bolingbrook (25-8) 11

18. DePaul Prep (24-12) NR

19. St. Ignatius (24-13) 10

20. Lyons (26-6) 21

21. Lincoln-Way East (25-6) NR

22. Bloom (20-10) 13

23. Proviso East (23-7) NR

24. Marmion (23-12) NR

25. Libertyville (29-6) NR

