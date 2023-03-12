Cubs in the WBC: Marcus Stroman, Roenis Elías, Owen Caissie turning heads

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager David Ross didn’t catch all of Team Puerto Rico’s 9-1 win against Nicaragua on Saturday, but he saw enough to know right-hander Marcus Stroman was pitching well in his first start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“I saw a couple of his dances on the mound,” Ross said. “You know he’s feeling sexy when that happens.”

Stroman limited Team Nicaragua to one run in 4 ⅔ innings. Stroman is the most high-profile of the Cubs participating in the WBC this year, but several of them are already making an impact on their respective teams.

Outfield prospect Owen Caissie homered in his WBC debut with Team Canada, logging three RBI in a 2-for-5 day. Jared Young also started for Canada on Sunday and drew three walks in their 18-8 win over Great Britain.

Non-roster invitee Roenis Elías threw five shutout innings in his first start for Team Cuba, limiting Italy to two hits.

First base prospect Matt Mervis has gone 1-for-3 with a walk for team Israel.

On Team Italy, Miles Mastrobuoni recorded four hits, two doubles, in his first 14 at-bats of pool play. Ben DeLuzio has shown off his speed with a triple. Vinny Nittoli has held opponents to one run in 2 ⅓ innings, with six strikeouts.

Entering Sunday, the Cubs had yet to see appearances from outfielder Nelson Velázquez (Puerto Rico) and Javier Assad (Mexico) this early in the tournament. Quarterfinals begin this week, hosted in Miami and Tokyo.

Brewers 5, Cubs 3

• Giving up hard contact has been an issue for Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson in his spring starts so far. He gave up two more home runs, but he said he was “very happy with how my stuff was playing today.”

• Lefty reliever Brandon Hughes gave up two runs, but the rest of the bullpen – Keegan Thompson, Michael Fulmer, Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodríguez combined for four scoreless innings.

• Left fielder Ian Happ hit his first home run of the spring, a towering two-run shot that cleared the right-field berm.

• On deck: The Cubs have their first off day of the spring on Monday. They return Tuesday to face the Rockies in a night game at Sloan Park. Lefty Justin Steele is scheduled to take the mound for the Cubs then.