Monday, March 13, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, March 13, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 2:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

We’re off to a shaky start this week. Oh well, it is what it is. Astrology is like the weather — you have to accept what’s happening. Rules, regulations and an insistence on the way things are “always done” might limit your scope of action. Take it easy. Work with what you’ve got.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial limitations might be a discouraging feature. Your share of something might be less than you expected. Possibly, you didn’t even get a piece of the pie! Someone older or more experienced might rain on your parade. Nevertheless, solitude will please you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to challenge authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. Don’t ask for anything because their reply will be, “Talk to the hand.” It’s a pity because you actually have something to say now, and you look good to others. Bide your time and be patient.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Religious rules, traditional thinking and restrictions regarding medical matters, the law and higher education will cramp your style, especially at work. You’ve got bright ideas but you can’t make them fly. No one will listen. Learn to cope. Patience is your ally.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to make financial decisions, especially about inheritances, shared property or anything that you own jointly with others. Someone might discourage you. You might also be misinformed or deceived. Travel for pleasure will appeal if you can swing this. (You need to get outta Dodge.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a delicate day. In one way, you are ambitious, focused and raring to go. Nevertheless, partners and close friends will oppose your plans, especially if they relate to home and family. Therefore, propose nothing. Sit this one out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid arguments about legal matters, medical situations, foreign countries, travel plans and issues related to publishing and the media because you will stir up controversy. You don’t need this. Things are difficult enough. Take the high road — the view is better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Children might be an increased responsibility for you. Likewise, social plans might become more bother than they’re worth. This is also a challenging day for sports events and anything related to show business and the hospitality industry. And so it goes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions will be a challenge today, especially with parents and older relatives. This is the kind of day where people are quick to tell you why you can’t do something instead of encouraging you to try. Everyone’s hanging black crepe paper. Cope as best you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There are a lot of obstacles today both mental and physical that make this a challenging time for you. This is why you might feel worried. As I recall, Mark Twain said that most of the horrible things in his life never happened. Ain’t it the truth? Courage!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day to negotiate financial matters because people will be tightfisted. Furthermore, they will probably discourage you or make things difficult for you. On top of this, an element of fuzziness, confusion and possible deceit are in the picture. Trust nobody — even yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel depressed, judgmental and even resistant to the blessings of dark chocolate. (That’s saying a lot.) Don’t worry because this is a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Don’t ask for permission or approval. Life feels hard today. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Basketball player Tristan Thompson (1991) shares your birthday. You are articulate, insightful and full of the power of positive thinking. You are driven by your curiosity and intelligence. This year holds exciting changes for you and an increase in your personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your intuition. Travel is likely.

