Monday, March 13, 2023
Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage; two Chicago shows set

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year also released two albums in 2022.

By  Associated Press
   
Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London on June 27, 2015. He’s headed out on the road this summer with his collaborator 21 Savage,

Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with fellow Grammy-winning Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour includes a two-night stop at Chicago’s United Center July 5-6.

General ticket sales begin at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com. Several presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and Thursday; details are at ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off June 16 in New Orleans and stops in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows, including Toronto, will be announced later.

The Canadian rapper-singer, who was also Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year, also released two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” Drake’s last headlining tour was in 2018.

During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.

