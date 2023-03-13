‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Company,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ among Broadway in Chicago’s upcoming season

Broadway In Chicago on Monday announced the shows in its 2023-2024 season.

In addition to the previously announced world premiere of “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical,” (Nov. 19 – Dec. 31 at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe) and the pre-Broadway premiere of “A Wonderful World,” the musical about jazz legend Louis Armstrong (Oct. 11- 29 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph) starring Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) as Armstrong, Chicago audiences will have the opportunity to catch:

— the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “Company,” (Oct. 31 – Nov. 12 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph);

“Beetlejuice” Matthew Murphy

— “Beetlejuice,” the Broadway musical based on the Tim Burton classic film (Nov. 7. – Nov. 19 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive);

— the pre-Broadway revival of “The Wiz” (Nov. 28 – Dec. 10 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre);

— and TimeLine Theatre’s Chicago premiere production of five-time Tony Award winner “The Lehman Trilogy” (Sept. 19 – Oct. 29 at the Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut).

Season subscription renewals are currently on sale at BroadwayInChicago.com. General subscription packages onsale begins April 12; six-show packages start at at $150.

