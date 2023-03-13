The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023

‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Company,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy’ among Broadway in Chicago’s upcoming season

Season subscription renewals are currently on sale.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Rosalie Craig (as Bobbie) in the London Production of “Company.” The musical arrives in Chicago Oct. 31.&nbsp;

Copyright Brinkhoff Mogenburg

Broadway In Chicago on Monday announced the shows in its 2023-2024 season.

In addition to the previously announced world premiere of “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical,” (Nov. 19 – Dec. 31 at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe) and the pre-Broadway premiere of “A Wonderful World,” the musical about jazz legend Louis Armstrong (Oct. 11- 29 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph) starring Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) as Armstrong, Chicago audiences will have the opportunity to catch:

— the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “Company,” (Oct. 31 – Nov. 12 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph);

“Beetlejuice”

“Beetlejuice”

Matthew Murphy

— “Beetlejuice,” the Broadway musical based on the Tim Burton classic film (Nov. 7. – Nov. 19 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive);

— the pre-Broadway revival of “The Wiz” (Nov. 28 – Dec. 10 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre);

— and TimeLine Theatre’s Chicago premiere production of five-time Tony Award winner “The Lehman Trilogy” (Sept. 19 – Oct. 29 at the Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut).

Season subscription renewals are currently on sale at BroadwayInChicago.com. General subscription packages onsale begins April 12; six-show packages start at at $150.

