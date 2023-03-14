Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene

- La Voûte, 2034 Ridge Rd., Homewood, located in the La Banque Hotel, brings flavors of the French Riviera to the south suburbs during its inaugural Côte D’Azur Spring Seafood Festival, 4-9 p.m. March 22-26. Executive Chef Robert Burt and Chef de Cuisine Pierre Vega’s creative menu features dishes such as Le Poisson du jour; fresh oysters and shellfish; seafood platters and Fruit de Mer. Popular handcrafted French-inspired cocktails will be available as well. Reservations available at OpenTable or visit lavoutebistro.com.
- 312 Chicago, 136 N. LaSalle St., returns to the city’s vibrant restaurant scene with Chef Marcello Florio at the helm. The chef brings a modern take on traditional Italian fare to the table, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner service. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes as well as a kid-friendly menu will also be available. The opening is scheduled for late March. Visit 312chicago.com.
- AceBouce, 230 N. Clark St.: March Madness returns with a round of $8 margaritas; $8 Margherita pizzas and $8 games available through April 3. Visit acebounce.com.
- Le Sud Mediterranean Kitchen, 2301 W. Roscoe St., previews its spring menu March 24-April 2. For the occasion, Chef William Lara has created a three-course, prix-fixe tasting menu featuring a small plate, large plate and dessert for $45. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Lakeview. For reservations, visit lesudchicago.com.
- McCormick & Schmick’s, 1 E. Wacker Dr., hosts an evening of wine and food spotlighting selections from Daou Winery during a five-course dinner that kicks off with Irish Point oysters, ginger mignonette and lemon cream paired with Daou Rosé, Paso Robles. 7 p.m. March 23; $130. For reservations, visit mccormickandschmicks.
- PotBelly’s perks continue for members. Purchase any meatball sandwich including the three specialty “National Meatball Day” options: Sicilian (meatballs, mushrooms, marinara and Provolone); the Wrecking Ball (meatballs, marinara and Provolone) and the Fireball (meatballs, chili and cheddar cheese) and receive a complimentary Original sandwich on your next order. Members can purchase online or via app multiple times through April 3. Visit potbelly.com.
- Smyth, 177 N, Ada, is offering a limited-time menu (March 21-23 and March 28-30) featuring “greatest hits” dishes from chefs John Shields and Karen Urie Shields. The menu, from the two Michelin starred eatery, will include fan-favorites such as the Licorice Egg Yolk (egg yolk soaked in salted licorice and surrounded by frozen yogurt meringue), Lone Mountain Wagyu, alongside the existing tasting menu, which boasts Smyth’s Cheese Doughnut, and Smyth’s Uni glazed in egg yolk with habanada pepper. The restaurant is open 5-9 pm. Tuesday through Saturday. The Greatest Hits menu is $215 per person. Reservations can be made at smythandtheloyalist.com.
Contributing: Miriam Di Nunzio
