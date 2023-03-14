Horoscope for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Whoa Nellie! Today is even tougher than yesterday. People might be pushy and they might do in an underhanded way. Unfortunately, you can’t take things at face value. Deceit and confusion are everywhere. Even you feel discouraged. It’s important to know when to do nothing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There’s no point in trying to encourage a friend or a member of a group to go along with your plans, especially if they involve finances, third-party funding or getting support from others. People are fast and loose with the truth today, especially about money. Keep your eyes open.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tread carefully. You might think you are on sure ground. You might feel confident. If so, this is a false confidence. Today Mars is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune at the top of your chart and opposing the moon. What does this mean? Run for cover! Actually — walk slowly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t try to convince others about something because it won’t work. You might get away with it initially, but things will fall apart very soon. And likewise, don’t let anybody else persuade you or bamboozle you into anything. Pull in your reins and take a backseat. You’ll be glad you did.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a terrible day to make any kind of important financial decisions or agree to anything important, especially inheritances, legal documents and financial arrangements about shared property. People are fast and loose with the truth. It could be just their ignorance or it could be deceit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a difficult day to communicate to those who are closest to you. Knowing this ahead of time, lie low. Don’t get involved. Don’t make suggestions. And above all, don’t agree to anything important. Avoid family arguments because they will resolve nothing. Take a walk.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid political and religious arguments today, especially if they relate to your job or possibly your health. Some people will say anything to get their way or to make you agree with them. Don’t get suckered in. Likewise, don’t try to convince others about anything. Sit down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a dicey day for discussions about money, children’s support, financial backing for the family or for sports events or an entertaining diversion. It’s all murky and subject to misunderstandings and misinterpretations. People might be well meaning — or not.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With the moon in your sign, you might have a heightened reaction to others, especially family members. You might instinctively know that someone is just stirring the pot or leading you astray. Maybe it’s a cover-up? Whatever the case, don’t believe everything you hear. Go gently.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have to take a look in the mirror and ask yourself if what you are doing or saying is in the best interests of others as well as yourself. Are you just trying to persuade people to agree with you at all costs? If you doubt something, listen to that questioning voice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day for financial matters. People are in opposition with each other. Furthermore, some are willing to do anything to win an argument. If you think something fishy is going on, it is!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are a highly intuitive sign. Nevertheless, like many other signs, you can also be gullible. This is because you are a trusting person. Avoid conversations where you think someone is doing anything they can to get what they want. Run the other direction.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Tamara Tunie (1959) shares your birthday. You have a fine mind and you like to be intellectually stimulated. You are a sensitive, caring humanitarian. This year service to others is your theme, which is why it’s important to take care of yourself. You might enroll in classes or consider a personal makeover. Do something to personalize your home.

