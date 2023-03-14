Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, back to winter (sorta), Illinois’ C&R trout opener

Coho continue good on southern Lake Michigan when weather allows access and lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus there’s a return to more wintry conditions.

As the photo with Juan Macias at the top shows, even with the wintry conditions returning, a variety of inland fishing can be had with some effort. More on his catches in the AREA LAKES report.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

Quinn Wunar with coho caught from the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Quinn Wunar tweeted the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Coho action still hot when schools move in. Seems like they come in waves. 30 mins no action, next 30 mins multiple bobber downs, 30 mins no action. Haven’t had to cover as much water. Keep wind to your back, school will come to you. More fish on TS Jigs than skein recently. Tipped with wax worms or small pieces of shrimp. If it’s sunny they’re slamming small Cleos and Oslo Spinners. Anything orange/bright. ^Quinn

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale Lots of Coho powerline as well as rod and reel. Larger minnows and night crawlers best. A few using lures and crankbaits catching also. Some really nice Steelhead and Browns caught too. Hours through this week and probably next are 6am to 2pm. Have a great week!

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said before the cold, South Rocks were hot for coho on spawn sacs, there’s a few browns. “Powerliners are doing their thing.” There’s some steelhead in the Waukegan River on casting spoons and inline spinners.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Coho action good from Hammond to Michigan city fishing the beach to 35ft of water using brads thinfish, j-9 rapalas and a variety of small shallow running crankbaits. Coho action from shore from Hammond to Michigan city using skein, spawn saks, squid and shrimp.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there).

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

ILLINOIS’ EARLY CATCH-AND-RELEASE SPRING TROUT

Illinois’ early catch-and-release trout season opens Saturday, March 18. Nearby early catch-and-release sites: Rock Creek at Kankakee River SP; Pine Creek, White Pines Forest SP; Apple River, Apple River Canyon SP.

The regular spring trout season opens April 1.

Click herefor the statewide announcement.

AREA LAKES

Juan Macias messaged the photo at the very top and this on Saturday:

Hi Dale, cold morning but crappies on fire earlier on micro plastics and waxies small presentations after 10 o’clock the bait going slow down and after one hour starts again but only on minows 6 feet deep at busse woods!!

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Up until today I have had customers fishing open water for bass with jigs, crank baits and jerk baits. They were surprisingly catching great numbers of bass for the low water temperature.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass from late winter/early spring fishing. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-What is that old saying about March. In like a lion? Well it’s roaring right now. A slight taste of spring and right back to winter we go. The bite windows are very small right now, but can be very productive if timed right. Jerkbaits and lipless cranks rule the day for bass. On sunny days focus efforts on North shorelines with a lipless. Cloudy days the jerkbait seems to produce better numbers. Crappie are starting to get active as well. Wax worms or a chena bait under a slip float worked along the outside weed lines will take a few active fish. Will the weather pattern change sometime in March? We can only wait and see. Here is the nature pic of the week. Signs that spring is trying. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Spring signs on land around late winter fishing. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Tom Spence with a largemouth bass from Braidwood Lake. Provided by Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hi Dale -Back at Braid Saturday morning and did pretty good on Bass but bite has slowed already. Tom Spence and I boated over a dozen largemouth with the big bass close to 4 lbs. and a handful of solid 2 to 3s mixed in. Also caught a couple nice bluegills on drop shot very cool! Had to really slow down catching most bass on finesse with one better bass falling for a lipless but most were caught on finesse working shorelines. No hybrids

Bob Johnson with a good bluegill caught while bass fishing at Braidwood Lake. Provided

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

My column on prospects for fishing at Braidwood can be found here.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Cole Langellier at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said it is mostly crappie, not going full blast yet, and some white bass and channel catfish. Water is high, but only the lower river section is no-wake.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Koi on the North Branch of the Chicago River. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

So my friend caught this beaitiful Koi Fish out of the north branch of the Chicago River

On Monday, he followed up with the photo below and this from the Chicago Riverwalk:

My favorite Green River photo IMO Today, did 2.5 hour grind session for carp

Jeffrey Williams with a largemouth bass on the Chicago Riverwalk, a couple days after the Chicago River was dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day. Provided

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Hours through April 30 are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

SPRING LAKE: Back to regular hours.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

FOX RIVER

River is slowly receiving, the lower section of the Fox out of the Chain remains at no-wake.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

. . . I also continue to see photos of nice walleyes caught at the McHenry Dam. Jig and a fat head minnow produced the most bites. As soon as the skim ice leaves the channels again I am sure crappie and blue gills will be caught.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed. Reopens April 1.

ILLINOIS RIVER

MWC tournament is Friday and Saturday out of Spring Valley.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Hoa Le with one of the two whitefish he caught Sunday while bottom fishing. Provided by Jason “Special One” Le

Jason “Special One” Le texted the photo above and this:

Brother [Hoa Le] got two whitefish on Sunday

They were bottom fishing.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Dale Lots of Coho powerline as well as rod and reel. Larger minnows and night crawlers best. A few using lures and crankbaits catching also. Some really nice Steelhead and Browns caught too. Hours through this week and probably next are 6am to 2pm. Have a great week!

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said before the cold, South Rocks were hot for coho on spawn sacs, there’s a few browns. Powerliners are doing their thing. There’s some steelhead in the Waukegan River on casting spoons and inline spinners.

On a side note, he said there was good steelhead off the pier this winter, including one catch documented with a drone.

LaSALLE LAKE

Reopens Wednesday, March 15. Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset daily. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

As to prospects, fisheries biologist David Wyffels emailed, “Last year no notable fish kills happened on the lake. Thank goodness!!” The fishery should be what it has been in recent years with blue catfish “the star for sure!” with hybrid striped bass continuing “to be the close second.” He added that he received “lots of good bass reports from last spring,” smallmouth and largemouth. A survey of blues last year showed “larger fish returning to after the major fish kill of 2020, But overall catch rates were down from pre 2020 kill numbers. We will continue to monitor this population.” As to size of blues, he emailed, “Largest I have sampled in my 10 years at Lasalle was over 35 inches. The largest Catfish species was actually a Flathead that was over 50 lbs. The largest that I have heard of was the one fish that you reported on of 73 lbs. I believe.”

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Pat Hasburgh at D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop said ice fishing is done.

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

So, this is the price we pay for such a mild January! March snow totals in the Lakeland Area keep adding up (another 10+ from 3/12). Cold also with some areas dropping to 15 below (3/14). So, the ice thickness remains (avg 24), yet with each new snow, travel gets harder. Slush is being reported and with snow on the lakes being well over a foot deep, only trucks and tracked vehicles can get around. Even these forms of travel are not the easiest so be prepared with a shovel and some tall boots, just in case! Bluegill: Good – Biggest hurdle is getting to the action. Anglers finding Gills in 9-11’ weeds and edges. Variety of techniques, though one father/son duo used wigglers for success pre-storm to ice a nice catch. Overall, jigs with greens, reds, browns have been best tipped with waxies, spikes or plastics in red, black, motor oil or purple. Yellow Perch: Good – The larger of the weed relating Perch (9-11+) in 8-11’ of water taking small minnows, Z-Vibers, K-Rips and Northland Forage Minnows (little Bluegill shaped) tipped with a couple waxies doing very well. Lots of smaller Perch to sort through. For mud flat Perch (usually running a more consistent size range of 7-10), tip-downs with crappie minnows working, as well as fast dropping spoons (pimples, Halis) to get to bottom in 18-26’. Crappie: Good – Deep water Crappies moving in shallower. What was a 25-35’ depth bite, is becoming a 18-22’ average. Tip-downs with small rosies or Rattlin Kastmasters tipped with waxies or spikes. Along same weeds as Gills and Perch in 9-12’ anglers finding scattered Crappies on jig/plastic combos. Yellow, pink, white and sliver topped the color charts. A small reprieve Tue/Wed (3/14-3/15) before some overnight rain turning to snow through the early a.m. hours of Saturday (3/18) will add to the travel woes. After that, mid-20’s to mid-30’s as the week progresses. A great time to be panfishing if Mother Nature allows it! Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Perch bounty by boaters n the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan. Provided by Slez’s Bait

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

When weather allows perch fishing in 55ft of water northwest of burns ditch remains very good. Coho action good from Hammond to Michigan city fishing the beach to 35ft of water using brads thinfish, j-9 rapalas and a variety of small shallow running crankbaits. Coho action from shore from Hammond to Michigan city using skein, spawn saks, squid and shrimp.

SHABBONA LAKE

March site hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Boondocks is closed; reopening on April 1.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said weather is limiting coho action, better action at South Haven; some steelhead around Berrien Springs.

NOTE: Walleye season closes tomorrow in the lower peninsula.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: