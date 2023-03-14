The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Books Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Paris Hilton’s memoir details path from party girl to style icon

Hilton became a staple on the New York City club circuit in her teens in the late 1990s, decked out in designer fashion and towering heels, an irresistible magnet for paparazzi.

By  Mae Anderson | Associated Press
   
SHARE Paris Hilton’s memoir details path from party girl to style icon
Paris Hilton attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Paris Hilton attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center earlier this month in West Hollywood, California.

Getty Images

“Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton (Dey St. Books)

Dubbed the “OG Influencer,” club kid-turned-mogul Paris Hilton pioneered becoming “famous for being famous,” in the early 2000s, a playbook since adopted by everyone from the Kardashians to Housewives and countless social media influencers.

Hilton became a staple on the New York City club circuit in her teens in the late 1990s, decked out in designer fashion and towering heels, an irresistible magnet for paparazzi.

In her 20s, her fame became mainstream with the nearly simultaneous debut of her reality show “The Simple Life,” and the leak of a scandalous sex tape.

“I knew I wasn’t trying to build an ordinary career,” Hilton recalls of her early days of being paid to party and attract the paparazzi. “I was building a brand that would eventually turn into multiple income streams … but that sounds way more calculated than it was.”

This cover image released by Dey Street shows “Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton.&nbsp;

This cover image released by Dey Street shows “Paris: The Memoir” by Paris Hilton.

AP

Born into the family dynasty of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, Hilton spent her childhood in a rarefied world of privilege, collecting a menagerie of animals like ferrets, gerbils and a baby goat and earning the family nickname of “Star.”

But a diagnosis of ADHD put a damper on the idyllic childhood, making it difficult to focus in school. Her constant need for excitement and penchant for escaping over fences and through bathroom windows branded her a troublemaker.

“I don’t just love fun. I need fun. Fun is my jet fuel,” she writes.

After Hilton started sneaking out at night to go to clubs, sometimes disappearing for days, her parents took a “tough love” approach and sent her to a series of schools for troubled teens, with devastating consequences. Locked away at the schools for nearly two years, Hilton says she was psychologically and physically abused and sexually assaulted during sham gynecological exams.

Once she was released at 18, she stuck to the story concocted by her family that she’d been away at a London boarding school. She didn’t open up about the abuse for 20 years, finally discussing it in her 2020 YouTube documentary “This is Paris.” Since then, she’s become an advocate for reform in the “troubled teen” industry, testifying before Congress about her experience.

Best pals Paris Hilton (left) and Nicole Richie left their Hollywood lifestyle behind in “The Simple Life” series in 2003.&nbsp;

Best pals Paris Hilton (left) and Nicole Richie left their Hollywood lifestyle behind in “The Simple Life” series in 2003.

Michael Yarish/FOX

Now embracing her ADHD as her “superpower,” these days Hilton focuses on being a mogul with a perfume and jewelry line and other ventures, with a legion of fans she calls her “Little Hiltons.”

She married husband Carter Reum in 2021 and the couple now have a son. Hilton says she appreciates how Reum accepts the “endless spin cycle” of her life. “Where most people see a dumpster fire, Carter sees Burning Man,” she writes.

Next Up In Books
Oprah Winfrey announces 100th pick for her book club
Hulu sticks a knife in ‘Devil in the White City’ series
At 103, Loyola’s Sister Jean reflects on life, prayer and basketball in memoir
Roald Dahl ‘classic’ books to be published intact after backlash
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ children’s book getting a sequel
Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger to release book in October
The Latest
Paul Vallas (left) and Brandon Johnson celebrate Tuesday night.
Elections
Endorsement wars continue: Personal PAC supports Johnson, pro-police Hispanic City Council members back Vallas
“In a post-Roe world, this race is too important,” said Sara Garza Resnick, CEO of Personal PAC. Meanwhile, declared Ald. Sylvana Tabares: “Here in Latino communities, we’re tired of the carjackings. ... Paul Vallas is gonna put crime reduction and public safety first.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Michael McClain enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for the start of his corruption trial Tuesday morning.
Chicago Corruption Trials
Federal judge in ComEd bribery trial reverses course, will allow secret recordings to be released to the media
Public can hear recordings of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after challenge by Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Oprah Winfrey, a producer of the documentary “Sidney,” about actor Sidney Poitier, appears at the premiere on Sept. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Books
Oprah Winfrey announces 100th pick for her book club
On Tuesday, Winfrey announced that she had chosen Ann Napolitano’s “Hello Beautiful,” a modern-day homage to “Little Women” from the author of the bestselling “Dear Edward.”
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
A rendering of upcoming developments at 47th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
News
Back of the Yards project adapts historic buildings for housing, health center, coffee roaster
United Yards, at 47th Street and Ashland Avenue, plans to offer 100 units of affordable housing, an entrepreneur hub and 60,000 square feet of retail and community space. A groundbreaking ceremony was Tuesday.
By Michael Loria
 
Pilsen Food Pantry Director Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, at the future location of the pantry, 2124 S. Ashland Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Despensa de comida en Pilsen encuentra un espacio permanente; planea ampliar sus servicios
Tras las renovaciones, la despensa abrirá sus puertas en el 2124 al sur de Ashland Avenue este verano. Los planes prevén ofrecer otros tipos de asistencia al público.
By Michael Loria
 