Tuesday, March 14, 2023
MLB Sports

Rare 1919 photo of Shoeless Joe Jackson available at auction

The date stamped on the back of the photo, Oct. 29, 1919, is about three weeks after the World Series ended.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
This image of Shoeless Joe Jackson is up for auction.

PWCC Marketplace

A rare photo of Shoeless Joe Jackson believed to be taken around the time of the historic 1919 “Black Sox” World Series is up for auction. 

The date stamped on the back of the photo, Oct. 29, 1919, is about three weeks after the Series ended. Experts say the shot was taken just before, if not during, the series, according to a press release from auction house PWCC Marketplace. 

The 7-by-10 Jackson photo was taken for the Newspaper Enterprise Association.

“Not only is this an iconic photograph of a legendary talent, but it’s also one of the few pieces of memorabilia left from the 1919 season,” said Nick Cepero, manager of memorabilia at PWCC Marketplace. “The commissioner wanted to erase all ties to the Black Sox scandal, so there aren’t a lot of pieces like this available. This is undoubtedly a holy grail item for Shoeless Joe Jackson, one the of the greatest outfielders to ever play the game.”

The Latest
Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York on Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan is expecting her first child.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan announces she’s pregnant
The “Mean Girls” star revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 
A person shovels the sidewalk on North Rogers Avenue near West Howard Street in January.
City Hall
City Council member proposes pilot program to have city, not homeowners, shovel sidewalks
Chicago homeowners and property owners are required to shovel their front sidewalks — a law that’s seldom enforced. Ald. Gilbert Villegas said that makes it more urgent for the city to assume responsibility — despite the potential cost.
By Fran Spielman
 
People walk outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on June 9, 2022. Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday, March 8, 2023, that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB311
Letters to the Editor
Congress can level the tax playing field for families, renters
Expand the child tax credit and enact a renter tax credit to ensure fairness for the average American.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls’ Pat Beverley and Alex Caruso continue sparking starting engine
The new-look Bulls now have eight games under their belt, and the one thing that’s become clear is that Caruso and Beverley have embraced doing the dirty work, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
By Joe Cowley
 
Waseem Alzer (from left) Ali Louis Bourzgui, Atra Asdou, Mattico David and Becca Khalil star in the world premiere production of Martin Yousif Zebari’s “Layalina” at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
One family, two generations come to grips with colliding worlds in ‘Layalina’
There’s so much to like about “Layalina,” in both the writing and the production. But where Act One possesses an underlying drive and the capability of surprise, Act Two floats and meanders, mostly presenting the predictable.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 