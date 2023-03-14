The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Lindsay Lohan announces she’s pregnant

The “Mean Girls” star revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

By  Associated Press
   
Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York on Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan is expecting her first child.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported. This is their first child together.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Several celebrities shared congratulatory messages to Lohan on Instagram.

“I am so happy for you,” Kathy Hilton commented.

“Omg congrats Lindsay!” Quinta Brunson wrote. 

Garcelle Beauvais added: “Amazing!!!!!!!”

The actress will also star in a film called “Irish Wish,” which began filming in the fall.

Contributing: USA Today

