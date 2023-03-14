The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Aurora girl, 9, credited with saving mom’s life with 911 call and calm, courageous assistance

Aria Lamen called 911 when her mother, Caron, suddenly passed out last month. On Tuesday, Aria was honored by the Aurora City Council for her quick thinking.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Aria Lamen, 9, was recognized by the city of Aurora after she made a call to 911 that likely saved the life of her mom, Caron.

Aria Lamen was doing homework and chatting with her mom on a typical afternoon last month. And when her mom fainted, Aria didn’t panic.

Instead, the 9-year-old from Aurora picked up the phone and dialed her dad, then 911, a decision that likely saved the life of her mom, Caron, according to a press release from the city of Aurora.

“She handled herself better than most adults would,” said Aurora emergency dispatcher Traci Whalen, a 30-year veteran of the department. “It was one of the best calls in my career.”

The city recognized Aria for her quick thinking in a crisis during a City Council meeting Tuesday as part of honoring Girl Scouts during National Girl Scout Week.

Caron Lamen spent 16 days in the hospital before returning home and continuing her recovery, the release said.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Caron Lamen said in the release. “I could not be here today had it not been for her courage and calmness.”

Aria Lamen, 9, a Girl Scout, with her mom, Caron. Caron Lamen fainted last month at home. Aria called 911 and calmly told a dispatcher to send help.

“Aria, who is also a Girl Scout, was courageous and calm, and that made all the difference in helping to save her mom’s life. We are so proud of her!” the city posted on social media.

Caron Lamen credits Aria with saving her life. “I’m just so proud of her,” she said of Aria. “I could not be here today had it not been for her courage and calmness.”

