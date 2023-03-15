The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: A reminder in verse about how parenting style affects a child

A young person takes a lesson from exposure to criticism and hostility — or tolerance and fairness.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: A reminder in verse about how parenting style affects a child
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: While shopping at the mall, I have seen too many stressed-out parents ignore or yell at their children. It certainly isn’t helpful. It isn’t how I was raised or how I raised mine. Years ago, I saw a poem in your column that addressed the ramifications of bad parenting versus good parenting. From what I’ve been seeing, you should print it again. Many parents who should read it won’t see themselves in it, but it could help the ones who do. Its message is so important. Thank you. — JANET F. IN MINNESOTA

DEAR JANET: I know the poem you are referring to and I agree it sends an important message for parents. Read on:

CHILDREN LEARN WHAT THEY LIVE

By Dorothy Law Nolte

If a child lives with criticism, he learns to condemn

If a child lives with hostility, he learns to fight

If a child lives with ridicule, he learns to be shy

If a child lives with shame, he learns to feel guilty

If a child lives with tolerance, he learns to be patient

If a child lives with encouragement, he learns confidence

If a child lives with praise, he learns to appreciate

If a child lives with fairness, he learns justice

If a child lives with security, he learns to have faith

If a child lives with approval, he learns to like himself

If a child lives with acceptance and friendship, he learns to find love in the world.

This is one of many profound poems and essays included in my “Keepers” booklet, which was compiled because so many readers requested reprints of their favorites.

Some are witty, others are philosophical. The topics include children, animals, aging, parenting, death and forgiveness.

The booklet can be ordered by sending your name and address plus a check or money order (U.S. funds) for $8, to Dear Abby Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.

Filled with down-to-earth nuggets of wisdom, it’s a quick, easy read and an inexpensive gift for newlyweds, pet lovers, new parents or anyone recovering from an illness because it covers a wide variety of subjects.

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating outside my marriage. My husband doesn’t know. It’s nothing serious — just dinner, drinks and dancing. All the men have been single. I would never go out with a married man. All of them have respected my boundaries. I don’t want to be unfaithful to my husband; I’m just having a little fun. Do you think a little goodnight kiss would be OK, to show my appreciation? — SLIGHTLY NAUGHTY IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR SLIGHTLY NAUGHTY: No, I do not. A goodnight kiss would be no more appropriate than dating on the sly has been. A better solution would be for you to teach your husband to dance.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can I persuade friend to support her bisexual child?
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s holiday texts to his exes hurt my feelings
Dear Abby: Can we reclaim a gift we regret giving?
Dear Abby: As friends donate to help her fix hurricane damage, homeowner visits Europe — three times
Dear Abby: I need to end affair with woman who’s married, but I can’t
Dear Abby: I want to break up with boyfriend, but he needs me
The Latest
A player swipes the screen on a video poker machine at the Monte Bar and Casino in Billings, Montana, in 2019.
Elections
Video poker in Chicago? Vallas and Johnson say deal us in
Under state law, local governments can prohibit video gambling machines from operating at restaurants or bars within their city limits. But both mayoral candidates favor lifting Chicago’s longstanding ban on the machines.
By Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 15, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Dylan Cease, the Sox’ Opening Day starter, is feeling more confident after getting better results on his breaking pitches Tuesday.&nbsp;
White Sox
White Sox ace Dylan Cease atones for last week’s disaster by finding his slider vs. A’s
Cease, in his first start since the Royals tagged him for seven hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning last Wednesday, regained the sharpness on his breaking pitches.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Screenshot_2023_03_14_at_11.46.24_PM.png
College Sports
Shauna Green showing Illini women the way
Illinois exceeded expectations in the coach’s debut season, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003.
By Annie Costabile
 
Tim Anderson may be firmly established as the Sox’ star shortstop, but he was game to try his hand at second base Monday for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
White Sox
Tim Anderson at 2B? Works for White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
Anderson played second base Monday night for the first time in his professional career. “He felt comfortable,” Grifol said of Anderson, who hit an RBI triple in Team USA’s 12-1 win over Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
By Mark Gonzales
 