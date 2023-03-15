Horoscope for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 3:30 to 7:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

We have an interesting combination today. In one way, your idealism is aroused. You feel genuinely sympathetic for those who are less fortunate. This might motivate you to make some practical decisions. People notice you and they will listen to because you have something to say.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to make travel plans as well as expedite practical ideas related to medical or legal matters. You have your thinking cap on, and it feels good. You will be effective dealing with charitable organizations and groups that want to help others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Although you might have a rose-colored view of things (or at least, you give that impression to others), you can make practical decisions about funding, finances and shared property. You see the best way to deal with things in a practical manner. This is good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your awareness and sensitivity is aroused in particular regarding people in other countries who are suffering. Perhaps this is why you will have a serious, practical discussion with a partner or close friend about how you might help or do something meaningful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Things have been loosey-goosey so far this week. Fortunately, you are in a more practical frame of mind. You want to be proactive and make things happen. You will be generous to someone if you have an opportunity. (True generosity is giving what is needed.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend, partner or someone close to you might help you in practical ways today, especially if you’re dealing with your kids, or a social situation, or something related to sports. You might decide to entertain a group or help feed hungry mouths. Get all the help that you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re sensitive to the feelings of coworkers today. In fact, you are also sensitive to the needs of your pet. This could be why you decide to make some practical changes on the home front or why you have a down-to-earth talk with a family member. “It’s your turn for the kitty litter box.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to study or learn something because you have the patience to plow through detailed work. You might want to educate children today. You might also want to teach arts and crafts or something related to music or an entertaining event.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you feel sympathetic to a family member today, perhaps a parent, you will make an effort to help them in a financial or practical way. You might come up with practical suggestions for them or a better way of doing something to make life easier for everyone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You find it easy to accept your duties and obligations today, in part because you want to keep things orderly and running smoothly. Make sure that your goals are realistic. Rome wasn’t built in a day. In fact, I hear it’s still not finished.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Quiet study or research will pay off today, in large measure because you have patience, perseverance and the willingness to pay attention to details. Nevertheless, be careful about spending money because you might go overboard being extravagant.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you feel sensitive and concerned for the welfare of others, and you’re looking for ways to be of practical assistance, listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced today. Their suggestions might help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sosie Bacon (1992) shares your birthday. You are determined and competitive, which means you like to win. You have a personal magnetism that shines! This is a year for learning and reflection, which is why it’s a good time to explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and help you to understand the true meaning of your life.

