The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 3:30 to 7:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

We have an interesting combination today. In one way, your idealism is aroused. You feel genuinely sympathetic for those who are less fortunate. This might motivate you to make some practical decisions. People notice you and they will listen to because you have something to say.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day to make travel plans as well as expedite practical ideas related to medical or legal matters. You have your thinking cap on, and it feels good. You will be effective dealing with charitable organizations and groups that want to help others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Although you might have a rose-colored view of things (or at least, you give that impression to others), you can make practical decisions about funding, finances and shared property. You see the best way to deal with things in a practical manner. This is good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your awareness and sensitivity is aroused in particular regarding people in other countries who are suffering. Perhaps this is why you will have a serious, practical discussion with a partner or close friend about how you might help or do something meaningful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Things have been loosey-goosey so far this week. Fortunately, you are in a more practical frame of mind. You want to be proactive and make things happen. You will be generous to someone if you have an opportunity. (True generosity is giving what is needed.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend, partner or someone close to you might help you in practical ways today, especially if you’re dealing with your kids, or a social situation, or something related to sports. You might decide to entertain a group or help feed hungry mouths. Get all the help that you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re sensitive to the feelings of coworkers today. In fact, you are also sensitive to the needs of your pet. This could be why you decide to make some practical changes on the home front or why you have a down-to-earth talk with a family member. “It’s your turn for the kitty litter box.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to study or learn something because you have the patience to plow through detailed work. You might want to educate children today. You might also want to teach arts and crafts or something related to music or an entertaining event.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you feel sympathetic to a family member today, perhaps a parent, you will make an effort to help them in a financial or practical way. You might come up with practical suggestions for them or a better way of doing something to make life easier for everyone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You find it easy to accept your duties and obligations today, in part because you want to keep things orderly and running smoothly. Make sure that your goals are realistic. Rome wasn’t built in a day. In fact, I hear it’s still not finished.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Quiet study or research will pay off today, in large measure because you have patience, perseverance and the willingness to pay attention to details. Nevertheless, be careful about spending money because you might go overboard being extravagant.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you feel sensitive and concerned for the welfare of others, and you’re looking for ways to be of practical assistance, listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced today. Their suggestions might help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sosie Bacon (1992) shares your birthday. You are determined and competitive, which means you like to win. You have a personal magnetism that shines! This is a year for learning and reflection, which is why it’s a good time to explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and help you to understand the true meaning of your life.

Next Up In Entertainment
U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known tunes for new ‘Songs of Surrender’
Lindsay Lohan announces she’s pregnant
One family, two generations come to grips with colliding worlds in ‘Layalina’
On her latest tour, Vanessa Carlton finds plenty of love in the ‘Future’
Paris Hilton’s memoir details path from party girl to style icon
Oprah Winfrey announces 100th pick for her book club
The Latest
Dylan Cease, the Sox’ Opening Day starter, is feeling more confident after getting better results on his breaking pitches Tuesday.&nbsp;
White Sox
White Sox ace Dylan Cease atones for last week’s disaster by finding his slider vs. A’s
Cease, in his first start since the Royals tagged him for seven hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning last Wednesday, regained the sharpness on his breaking pitches.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Screenshot_2023_03_14_at_11.46.24_PM.png
College Sports
Shauna Green showing Illini women the way
Illinois exceeded expectations in the coach’s debut season, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003.
By Annie Costabile
 
Tim Anderson may be firmly established as the Sox’ star shortstop, but he was game to try his hand at second base Monday for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
White Sox
Tim Anderson at 2B? Works for White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
Anderson played second base Monday night for the first time in his professional career. “He felt comfortable,” Grifol said of Anderson, who hit an RBI triple in Team USA’s 12-1 win over Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Boris Katchouk celebrates.
Blackhawks
Boris Katchouk helps Blackhawks earn stunning win over Bruins
Katchouk erupted with his best performance as a Hawk, Taylor Raddysh produced a third-period hat trick and the Hawks overcame another Petr Mrazek injury to shock the league-leading Bruins 6-3 on Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
 
unnamed.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Aurora girl, 9, credited with saving mom’s life with 911 call and calm, courageous assistance
Aria Lamen called 911 when her mother, Caron, suddenly passed out last month. On Tuesday, Aria was honored by the Aurora City Council for her quick thinking.
By Sun-Times Wire
 