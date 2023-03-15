Things do in Chicago March 16-22: The Mix

Theater

The Artistic Home presents Moira Buffini’s dark comedy “Dying For It.” Adapted from Nikolai Erdman’s “The Suicide,” a satire banned by Stalin, it’s Buffini’s take on the dark fallacies of post-revolution life as a young unemployed man obsesses about suicide as others team up to profit from his suicide. Monica Payne directs. From March 18-April 23 at The Den Theatre , 1313 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $35. Visit thedentheatre.com.

Roxane Assaf-Lynn in “The Shroud Maker.” Scott Dray

International Voices Project, in collaboration with Intercultural Music Production, presents “The Shroud Maker,” Ahmed Masoud’s black comedy about a Palestinian woman living in the Gaza Strip who has survived decades of war and oppression through making shrouds for the dead. Roxane Assaf-Lynn stars in the solo show; Marina Johnson directs. From March 16-April 8 at Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen. Tickets: $20. Visit ivpchicago.org.

Dance

The Joffrey Academy of Dance presents four world premieres from its Winning Works Choreography Competition: Natasha Adorlee’s “Momoda (Kiss, Kiss),” Christopher D’Ariano’s “Overture No. 7: Inter Nos,” Kameron N. Saunders’ “Warmer” and Mike Tyus’ “Sweet Science.” All are performed by academy dancers. At 7:30 p.m. March 16-17; 2, 7:30 p.m. March 18 and 2 p.m. March 19 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 200 E. Chicago Ave. Tickets: $30. Visit joffrey.org/winningworks.

Comedy

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Shamrock Shenanigans, which features a roster of Chicago’s Irish stand-up comedians. The lineup includes Adam Burke, Jeannie Doogan (March 17 only), Sean Flannery, Chelsea Hood (March 18 only), Joe Kilgallon and Kristen Toomey. At 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 7:15, 9:30 p.m. March 18 at The Den Theatre, 1313 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25. Visit thedentheatre.com.

Music

Liam Kazar. Alexa Viscius

Since the release of his debut 2021 album, “Due North,” 29-year-old Liam Kazar , a singer-songwriter who has performed with Tweedy and Kids These Days, has found his own steadily growing fan base. The Albany Park native’s joyful pop songs are irresistible. According to Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who has known Kazar since he was 12, “it’s a magic trick very few people can pull off: making something brand new sound like a cherished memory.” Kazar opens for the always wildly entertaining NRBQ at 8:30 p.m. March 16 at FitzGerald’s , 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets: $30. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Museums

James Roberts, “Horns and Black Panther at Anti-war Demonstration,” c. 1968-1972, digitized photograph. It’s among the works featured in “The Living Image of Sound: Notes on Jazz and Protest at Northwestern.” Northwestern University, University Archives Repository/Copyright James Roberts Photographs

“The Living Image of Sound: Notes on Jazz and Protest at Northwestern” explores the intersections of visual art, music and student-led social justice movements during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The exhibition features artwork and ephemera related to the trailblazing poet and musician Sun Ra and the Arkestra jazz ensemble. From March 16-July 9 at Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University, 40 Arts Circle Dr., Evanston. Admission is free. Visit blockmuseum.northwestern.edu.

Movies

Chicago Film Society’s Technicolor Weekend features screenings of rare Technicolor film prints including original release prints. The films are Victor Fleming’s “The Wizard of Oz,” Warren Beatty’s “Bulworth,” Phil Karlson’s “Gunman’s Walk,” Peter R. Hunt’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” Douglas Sirk’s “Interlude,” Frank Tashlin’s “Artists and Models” and a program of short films. From March 17-19 Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit chicagofilmsociety.org and siskelfilmcenter.org.

Family Fun

Jane Goodall addresses young women from Chicago Public Schools about conservation and women in science during a luncheon at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, in 2018. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

World-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall presents her lecture series “Inspiring Hope Through Action,” in which she shares her reasons for hope by connecting everyday people to actions that make a difference for the future of people, animals and the environment. At 8 p.m. March 19 at Chicago Theatre , 175 N. State. Tickets: $45+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Artist Luis Collindres created this tuk tuk for “Tuk Tuks on Devon. Luis Collindres

The public sculpture exhibit “Tuk Tuks on Devon” features 10 colorful sculptures by Chicago artists inspired by tuk tuks, the three-wheel vehicles that have gained popularity worldwide. Begins March 19 with a ceremony at 4 p.m. at 2559 W. Devon, plus free tuk tuk rides between Kedzie and Damen until 8 p.m. They’ll be on display through the fall. Visit ondevon.org.

