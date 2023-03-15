The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Shooting reported on Dan Ryan near 87th Street

Officials have not released any information on potential injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Illinois State Police responded to a shooting Feb. 22, 2021 on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

File photo

A shooting was reported Wednesday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to state police.

Just after 5 a.m., a person walked into the Chicago Police Department 5th District station and reported they were involved in a shooting on I-94 near 87th Street, Illinois State Police said.

All southbound lanes of I-94 near the scene were closed for about an hour but reopened by 8 a.m., state police said.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

