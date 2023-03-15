Shooting reported on Dan Ryan near 87th Street

A shooting was reported Wednesday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to state police.
Just after 5 a.m., a person walked into the Chicago Police Department 5th District station and reported they were involved in a shooting on I-94 near 87th Street, Illinois State Police said.
All southbound lanes of I-94 near the scene were closed for about an hour but reopened by 8 a.m., state police said.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
