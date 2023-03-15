The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

More than 40,000 fans attended the IHSA boys basketball State Finals in Champaign

The attendance figures are out for last weekend’s tournament

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE More than 40,000 fans attended the IHSA boys basketball State Finals in Champaign
New Trier’s bench reacts during the state semifinal game against Benet at State Farm Center.

New Trier’s bench reacts during the state semifinal game against Benet at State Farm Center.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Illinois High School Association’s boys basketball State Finals moved from Peoria to Champaign last year. The venue change coincided with a format change. Instead of two weekends of two days (one for Class 4A and 3A and one for Class 2A and 1A) all four classes play over three days.

Attendance was falling every year in Peoria. The last few years before the two-year COVID hiatus were particularly bleak, but the IHSA’s premier event is on the rebound.

According to the IHSA, 40,635 fans attended the three-day event the past weekend at State Farm Center in Champaign. That’s a significant increase from 2022, when 34,449 fans attended. That’s nearly an 18% increase in one year.

The 4A field was loaded with big schools that brought big crowds: Moline, New Trier, Benet and Downers Grove North. Metamora, which won Class 3A, may have brought the largest crowd of all the schools.

The IHSA expects to receive a session breakdown from State Farm Center soon. State Farm Center seats about 15,500 fans. Carver Arena in Peoria, which held the tournament from 1996 through 2019, holds about 11,000.

Next Up In High School Sports
City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year: Moline’s Brock Harding
No Shot Clock, Ep. 155: Reviewing the State Finals
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: DePaul Prep, geographical diversity, State Finals format
State Finals review: Metamora steps up; injuries make crushing impact
Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season
State Finals notebook: Crowds, shot clocks and coaching changes
The Latest
ST23_kilian_03_8x12.jpg
Cubs
David Ross compliments Caleb Kilian’s growth: ‘Confidence has continued to build’
Rain also washed away Jameson Taillon’s scheduled simulated game Wednesday morning.
By Maddie Lee
 
Newly appointed Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago special agent-in-charge Sheila Lyons.
Politics
DEA’s new Chicago boss Sheila Lyons: Will target fentanyl, an ‘awful, terrible challenge’
Lyons, the first woman to hold the post, says she’ll target Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, saying the fentanyl they supply is “like nothing I’ve ever seen in my 30 years in law enforcement.”
By Frank Main
 
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (left) has been forced into a runoff in the 29th Ward, while the final ballot tally for February’s election gave Ald. Daniel La Spata (right) outright victory Wednesday in the 1st.
Elections
Write-in ballots force Taliaferro into 29th Ward runoff — but La Spata ekes out reelection in 1st
The official results, including all eligible mail-in ballots counted by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday, put Ald. Chris Taliaferro 25 votes shy of the majority he needed to win a third term outright.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_112162336.jpg
Bulls
Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114
DeMar DeRozan’s four-point play with 12 seconds left tied the game at 114. But Kings guard De’Aaron Fox responded with a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to snap the Bulls’ two-game winning streak.
By Mark Potash
 
File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.
Editorials
Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
Modern prevention efforts have been effective among white, Hispanic and Asian mothers, but one thing is clear: Black mothers need help catching up to these lifesaving advancements.
By CST Editorial Board
 