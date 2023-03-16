Horoscope for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

“Hold the phone!” Think twice before you reply to anyone because people are quick to take offense and ready to throw back a zinger. This is because people are irritable and a tad grumpy. Some are just looking for an excuse to fight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient so that you will have no regrets. This is because it’s easy to suddenly squabble with a friend or a member of a group. If you get embroiled in an adversarial discussion, it might be hard to mend bridges later. That’s why you have to avoid this — to have no regrets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be smart and steer clear of challenging comments from bosses, parents, teachers and the police because these could easily lead to an all-out fight that will only bring you problems. Hopefully, you’re reading this in the morning and you can give authority figures a wide berth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Do not get involved in controversial discussions about politics, religion or racial issues if at all possible because they will ramp-up into nasty arguments almost immediately. This is the kind of day where people can’t resist making a snarky remark. Run away!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s a good thing that fair Venus is at the top of your chart because this will help you to slide through difficult discussions about finances, shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. It’s important that you maintain your cool so that you don’t make an enemy. (Who needs enemies?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a challenging day because you might find yourself at odds with partners, close friends as well as bosses and parents (that just about covers everyone). For your own protection, keep your head down and your powder dry. Don’t get involved. Smile and be agreeable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are by nature a people pleaser. Nevertheless, you are also an excellent debater! This latter quality might get you in trouble, especially at work because foreign interests, or issues related to universities, medicine and the law might get your goat. Say nothing. Don’t take the bait.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents must be very patient with their kids because everyone is grumpy and inclined to say things they don’t really mean. (“Oops, that just slipped out.”) Remember who is the adult and who’s the kid. Wait for another day to lay it on the line.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family squabbles are classic today. Especially with parents. The reason families argue so much is there’s so much at stake — people love each other. Feelings are easily hurt. Crazy assumptions are made. Don’t even go there. Take a walk.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There’s a lot of mental energy flying around. Wise people will use this energy to study and learn. Not so wise people will get caught up in arguments and snide comments that will make everyone miserable. The choice is yours. Wanna be a wise guy?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Money squabbles will be tough to avoid. These could arise during financial negotiations. They might also arise if you’re shopping or buying something, especially if you’re trying to return something. They could also relate to romance, sports, children or a social diversion. Best to zip thy lip!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Fiery Mars is at odds with your sign today, which is a sure ticket for arguments, disagreements and challenging times with others. You might be impatient. You might also be quick to take fault with someone or criticize them. (You know this will go over like a lead balloon.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Alexandra Daddario (1986) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, curious, insightful and also psychic. It’s important to you to stay balanced in this life. This year is a wonderful year when you will get recognition for your efforts and your work! You will get a promotion, an award, or some kind of acknowledgement or kudos. Bravo!

