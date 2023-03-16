The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Why won’t friend ever allow me to pick up the check?

The beneficiary of all this generosity feels like a charity case — and hesitates to order anything expensive.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Why won’t friend ever allow me to pick up the check?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have a colleague who has become an amazing friend over the last few years. We plan dinner dates or work conferences periodically, and we also try to book spa appointments together when we have vacation time.

”Sandy” is everything a person would want in a friend. However, when we go out to eat, she usually insists on paying for my meal. She has also prepaid some of my spa appointments. When this pattern first started, I was a little put off, but I appreciated her generosity — maybe a little selfishly — because it saved me money. But now I feel constantly indebted to her because I can never seem to return the favor.

When I insist on paying for myself, we argue and bicker. Sandy says she wants to show her appreciation for my partnership at work. She also explains that I have children (who are assumedly expensive) whereas she is childless. She justifies it by rationalizing that her husband makes an impressive salary. They are comfortable, but not extravagantly wealthy.

Lately, I have come to resent the situation because I don’t want to feel like a charity case. Not only am I more than able to pay for myself, I also don’t want to feel limited when ordering food. Knowing she’s going to foot the bill makes me reluctant to order the food or beverage of my choosing.

How do I approach this without tarnishing our professional work relationship and the friendship we have built? Is this the altruism of a selfless person and my ego getting in the way? Or is there a deeper motive I haven’t considered? — TREATED TOO WELL

DEAR TREATED: I am going to assume that you have already communicated to Sandy that this dynamic makes you uncomfortable, and why. If you haven’t, do it now. She may be the soul of generosity, but some people use money as a means to control or dominate others. Not knowing Sandy, I can’t guess what motivates her, but clearly the two of you should be able to have a mature conversation without anyone becoming defensive.

DEAR ABBY: My niece’s mother-in-law of 32 years, “Helen,” died seven months ago. I have been quietly seeing her widowed husband, “Wayne,” for about three months now. We knew each other only socially up until then. After Helen’s death, my niece, her husband and their children went on vacation because Helen’s illness had been a long, drawn-out ordeal. I was tasked with giving Wayne a nightly call to check on him, which I did. We realized we had a lot in common and, as they say, the rest is history.

The problem is telling his children and grandchildren. He and Helen were married 59 years but didn’t have a happy marriage for the last 23. Should we tell them or continue keeping it a secret? — UNEXPECTED LOVE IN THE EAST

DEAR UNEXPECTED: Although you have no reason to be sneaking around, in my opinion you should stay quiet for another few months — until it has been a year since Helen’s passing. At that point, Wayne should tell the niece and other relatives that he thinks you have a lot in common and you are going to see each other. In a perfect world, everyone would be glad that the two of you are finding happiness after so much sadness.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A reminder in verse about how parenting style affects a child
Dear Abby: Can I persuade friend to support her bisexual child?
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s holiday texts to his exes hurt my feelings
Dear Abby: Can we reclaim a gift we regret giving?
Dear Abby: As friends donate to help her fix hurricane damage, homeowner visits Europe — three times
Dear Abby: I need to end affair with woman who’s married, but I can’t
The Latest
merlin_94970885.jpg
How a gun violence spike in 2016 created a movement of Chicagoans that is still building
Over the last six years, support for community-based violence prevention has swelled in Chicago. It started with a “really shocking and enormous” increase in shootings.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Ms. Lauryn Hill (shown during her 2018 concert at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park) is scheduled to headline Ravinia on June 17.
Music
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Brandi Carlile among Ravinia’s 2023 lineup
The summerlong music festival also features a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and concerts by Jethro Tull, Buddy Guy, Boys II Men, Santana and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 16, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
New Trier’s bench reacts during the state semifinal game against Benet at State Farm Center.
High School Basketball
More than 40,000 fans attended the IHSA boys basketball State Finals in Champaign
The attendance figures are out for last weekend’s tournament
By Michael O’Brien
 
ST23_kilian_03_8x12.jpg
Cubs
David Ross compliments Caleb Kilian’s growth: ‘Confidence has continued to build’
Rain also washed away Jameson Taillon’s scheduled simulated game Wednesday morning.
By Maddie Lee
 