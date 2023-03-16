Go & Show: Lake Michigan fisheries meeting and Illinois taxidermist convention

We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but remember the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:



Once again the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an informational meeting on the Lake Michigan fisheries. It is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the IDNR offices at 9511 W. Harrison St. (go around back) in Des Plaines. If you have questions, contact Vic Santucci at (847) 294-4134.

I think this will only be the second of these meetings I’ve missed. But tonight I am speaking at Fish Tales fishing club. My scheduled presentation is on a magical first week of April this year around Chicago fishing, but usually my talks there end up being more Q&A and swapping information. I look forward to it. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. sharp at the Worth Township Offices at 11600 S. Pulaski in Worth, 60803.

