Go & Show: Lake Michigan fisheries meeting and Illinois taxidermist convention
For this Go & Show, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting on the Lake Michigan fisheries tonight in Des Plaines and the Illinois Taxidermist Association convention has public portions Friday through Sunday in Springfield.
We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but remember the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:
- Once again the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an informational meeting on the Lake Michigan fisheries. It is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the IDNR offices at 9511 W. Harrison St. (go around back) in Des Plaines. If you have questions, contact Vic Santucci at (847) 294-4134.
I think this will only be the second of these meetings I’ve missed. But tonight I am speaking at Fish Tales fishing club. My scheduled presentation is on a magical first week of April this year around Chicago fishing, but usually my talks there end up being more Q&A and swapping information. I look forward to it. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. sharp at the Worth Township Offices at 11600 S. Pulaski in Worth, 60803.
- The Illinois Taxidermist Association convention is meeting at Northfield Inn & Suites in Springfield. The portions open to the public are Friday through Sunday. I have been to a couple of these. If it is of interest to you, it is fascinating to see what taxidermists admire in each other’s work. I cannot make it because I will be in Berrien County in southwest Michigan to watch the opening rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament, something I have done for the last 30 years with college friends. I will get in some fishing and hiking. Some years, we are able to cross-country ski. Don’t think there will be enough snow this year.
The Latest
Chicago police issue alert after 10 armed robberies in Brighton Park, Back of the Yards over less than two hours
The robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, often just two blocks apart. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.
Period-piece specialist visits the more recent past in gast-moving crime drama about murders in the 1960s.
The beneficiary of all this generosity feels like a charity case — and hesitates to order anything expensive.
Over the last six years, support for community-based violence prevention has swelled in Chicago. It started with a “really shocking and enormous” increase in shootings.
The summerlong music festival also features a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and concerts by Jethro Tull, Buddy Guy, Boys II Men, Santana and more.