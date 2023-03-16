The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Go & Show: Lake Michigan fisheries meeting and Illinois taxidermist convention

For this Go & Show, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting on the Lake Michigan fisheries tonight in Des Plaines and the Illinois Taxidermist Association convention has public portions Friday through Sunday in Springfield.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Mike Nakielski’s wood duck earned Best of Show at the Illinois Taxidermist Association convention in 2017.

Dale Bowman

We are nearing the end of Go & Show, but remember the updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here. Here’s a rundown of notable events this week:

  • Once again the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting an informational meeting on the Lake Michigan fisheries. It is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the IDNR offices at 9511 W. Harrison St. (go around back) in Des Plaines. If you have questions, contact Vic Santucci at (847) 294-4134.

I think this will only be the second of these meetings I’ve missed. But tonight I am speaking at Fish Tales fishing club. My scheduled presentation is on a magical first week of April this year around Chicago fishing, but usually my talks there end up being more Q&A and swapping information. I look forward to it. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. sharp at the Worth Township Offices at 11600 S. Pulaski in Worth, 60803.

  • The Illinois Taxidermist Association convention is meeting at Northfield Inn & Suites in Springfield. The portions open to the public are Friday through Sunday. I have been to a couple of these. If it is of interest to you, it is fascinating to see what taxidermists admire in each other’s work. I cannot make it because I will be in Berrien County in southwest Michigan to watch the opening rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament, something I have done for the last 30 years with college friends. I will get in some fishing and hiking. Some years, we are able to cross-country ski. Don’t think there will be enough snow this year.

