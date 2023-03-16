The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Stance on SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail may prove dangerous for mayoral candidates

Voter vehemence on both sides of the proposed new bail law could cost the candidates votes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson prepare for a Mayoral Forum on March 8 at NBC 5 studios in the Peacock Tower.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Because it is such a hot potato, it is probable that neither Paul Vallas nor Brandon Johnson wanted a public argument or a ruling on the SAFE-T Act to coincide with the runoff election.

This is especially so when the candidates have taken opposite sides of the issue. Vallas opposes the amendment and Johnson is a proponent of the amendment. Such voter vehemence on both sides of the proposed new bail law can cost the candidates votes given that the ruling was somewhat “out of sight/out of mind” these last few months with many of the voters.

Now the proposed no-bail matter is again front-and-center and a ruling on the litigation may be very influential on the mayoral race. Such a controversial topic may prove dangerous for one of the candidates.

Terry Takash, Western Springs

Where is Chuy?

It was interesting to read Fran Spielman’s story on the mayoral election endorsements. I had to reread it, as I didn’t notice the name of Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. He must be hanging out with Waldo, as I am left to wonder, where is he?

Mark Mardell, Jefferson Park

Politicizing abuse

In Sen. Craig Wilcox’s recent newsletter he stated that Gov. J.B. Prtizker is forcing over 100 residents with developmental disabilities to relocate. This statement relates to Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, which has had documented cases of abuse going back to 2005 by Equip for Equality and a report of failure to provide adequate care by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2009. ProPublica has published articles documenting abuse.

The senator states that Republicans want to have hearings about issues at Choate. How long must people in state institutions suffer abuse and neglect? The Going Home Coalition and 34 organizational co-signers are asking for Choate to be closed. It saddens me that Wilcox and his colleagues would politicize this terrible situation of long-standing abuse of people with disabilities. 

Nora Handler, Woodstock

Corporate versus union connections

I hear a lot of buzz surrounding Brandon Johnson’s connection to the Chicago Teachers Union. I wonder why Paul Vallas’ connection to the opposing side gets portrayed as neutral. Workers’ concerns are no more a special interest than corporate concerns. In fact, workers’ concerns may be of significantly more common interest than corporate. There are more of us workers than there are of those at the top.

Nava Cohen, West Ridge

