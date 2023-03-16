The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

Illinois — its flaws on full display — bounced quickly from NCAAs by Arkansas 73-63

There won’t be much of anything worth remembering about the Illini’s loss to the Razorbacks, and, truth be told, there might be only one thing: The Illini didn’t show up until it was too late.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Illinois — its flaws on full display — bounced quickly from NCAAs by Arkansas 73-63
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Coleman Hawkins defend against Arkansas’ Davonte Davis in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Coleman Hawkins defend against Arkansas’ Davonte Davis in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DES MOINES — It didn’t take long at all to realize that, sadly — but not surprisingly — Illinois’ men’s basketball team wasn’t about to change its ways and make something special out of this latest March opportunity.

It was plain to see right from the start of a 73-63 loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. There was zero flow to the Illini offense. There were careless, nervy turnovers by veterans who needed to be better than that. For most of the first half, there were essentially no contributions from transfers and key starters Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja.

Worse than all that, the Illini (20-13) came out so emotionally flat, even their fans in the stands began to look and sound sleepy.

As for coach Brad Underwood, it has to be said — he didn’t do anything discernibly helpful about any of it.

There won’t be much of anything worth remembering about ninth-seeded Illini’s quiet bow-out against the eighth-seeded Razorbacks, and, truth be told, there might be only one thing:

The Illini didn’t show up.

Related

Not until the second half, anyway, picking up on one of the not-so-hot themes of their season.

“It’s been like that all year,” said Shannon, who had a game-high 20 points but was scoreless for the first 16-plus minutes. “We just didn’t find a way to start and play the full game.”

What’s that all about, anyway? According to one player, RJ Melendez, the team has a bad habit of not running plays called by the coach. According to another, Luke Goode, Arkansas simply came out ready to play harder. According to Underwood, this group of players merely needs more time and seasoning.

“I love our team,” Underwood said. “They fought. They never hung their heads. They never quit.”

They never had a chance Thursday because the guys in the other jerseys apparently wanted to be there more, the sort of thing that is supposed to be unacceptable.

“We all wanted to win,” Arkansas’ Davonte Davis said. “We wanted it really bad.”

The Hogs (21-13) looked like it as they shrugged off a cold start and opened up a 14-point first-half lead. They’re past the first round for the third year in a row and will take their shot at West Region No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday.

The only time the Illini led was after the first basket of the game, a post-up by 6-10 Coleman Hawkins. Did the Illini feed Hawkins down low after that? No, they didn’t post him up again at all.

Mayer, who won a national championship at Baylor, saved his worst game for last, finishing with as many turnovers — three — as points, rebounds, assists and steals combined. He missed all five of his three-point attempts.

Leading into the game, Underwood emphasized that he wanted his team to bring a free-and-easy disposition to the arena and just have fun playing. It sounded like a good idea after a season in which so much seemed strained and unsatisfying for this mix of players.

How did that work out? A fur trader stuck in a bear trap has only slightly less fun than the Illini appeared to be having for most of their “one shining moment.”

Where’s Ayo Dosunmu when you need him? He made everyone around him confident.

Where’s Kofi Cockburn? His monster dunks gave teammates so much energy.

Where’s Trent Frazier? He’d slap the floor on defense and everybody knew the battle was on.

But those fellas are long gone, and this first-round battle never really began. Or if it did — a Melendez spurt briefly cut the deficit to five points in the late stages — it was way too late. The dye had been cast, and the Illini never truly threatened an opponent that was under .500 in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas has a pair of projected lottery picks in freshmen Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., but the talent on the floor wasn’t the difference in this game. It was the Illini — plenty talented themselves — struggling without a true point guard and not fitting together as an even close-to-smooth offensive operation.

To the end, Underwood could do nothing about it. He now is 2-3 in the tournament at Illinois, which still hasn’t made it past the first weekend since 2005.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern beats Boise State to advance to second round of NCAA Tournament
Chris Collins has Northwestern back on college basketball’s biggest stage
It’s now or never for Illinois, which opens NCAAs against similarly flawed Arkansas
Shauna Green showing Illini women the way
Thanks to Chris Lowery — a former Sweet 16 head coach — Northwestern’s ‘D’ never rests
South Carolina goes entire season at No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
The Latest
Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson poses for a photo with former mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia after Garcia endorsed Johnson during a news conference at La Villita Community Church on the Southwest Side, Friday morning, March 17, 2023.
Elections
Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia endorses Brandon Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia finished in fourth place with 13.8% of the vote on Feb. 28. Garcia’s endorsement was coveted by both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas.
By Fran Spielman
 
Prison.jpeg
Crime
Former Illinois prison guard gets 20-year sentence for fatal beating
In pleading for leniency Alex Banta said he took a job as a prison guard at 23 and had no idea how it would change him.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
Brandon Miller #24 o the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 15 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Columnists
March Madness and murder investigations shouldn’t mix
Brandon Miller has no business playing in the NCAA college basketball tournament. And it shouldn’t be up to coach Nate Oats to make the decision.
By Gene Lyons
 
CBRSuspect1.jpg
Crime
Burglars drill through wall of vacant building in Lincoln Park to reach vault of bank next door
The agency did not say how much money the burglars got away with from the Bank of America at 2163 N. Clybourn Ave. early Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_Community_Alert___Wanted_for_Hit_and_Run___4th_District_2.png
Crime
Chicago police release photos of car wanted in hit-and-run that seriously injured woman in Avalon Park
The woman was crossing the street at 79th Street and East End Avenue when a car struck her and continued west on 79th Street, police said in an alert. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 