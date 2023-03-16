The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Football notebook: Marquise Lightfoot makes visits, Andre Crews reclassifies, Loyola hires Desherow

Like most kids, Marquise Lightfoot tried out about every sport: baseball, swimming, basketball.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Football notebook: Marquise Lightfoot makes visits, Andre Crews reclassifies, Loyola hires Desherow
Simeon’s Andre Crews (4) runs the ball in front of Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot (7).

Simeon’s Andre Crews (4) runs the ball in front of Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot (7).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Like most kids, Marquise Lightfoot tried out about every sport: baseball, swimming, basketball.

But when the Kenwood junior started playing football as an 8-year-old, something clicked.

“That’s when I grew to love it because it matched who I am,” Lightfoot said. “I’ve always thought basketball was too soft of a sport. Football allowed me to be aggressive and be who I am.”

And that’s even more the case on defense. Always “the tallest guy on the team,” he played linebacker before sliding to edge. It suits his mindset: “I get to hit people and I get to stop people from doing whatever they like to do.”

Who he is, is one of the nation’s fastest rising recruits in his class. Long and athletic at 6-5 and 215 pounds, Lightfoot is a four-star prospect who sits at No. 4 in Illinois’ junior class, No. 9 nationally among edge rushers and No. 106 overall in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

He has more than three dozen offers, including such college football blue bloods as two-time defending national champ Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

He’s proof that even in an age of college programs leaning hard on the transfer portal for recruiting, elite high school talent can still be seen and pursued.

It’s a busy time for Lightfoot, who recently visited Illinois and is targeting Michigan State, USC, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon among others for upcoming campus trips.

The point of the hectic schedule is to get a feel for the top contenders for his services. He doesn’t plan to drag out the process.

“I wanted to be committed by the time the season starts,” he said. “I want to go into the season as a defensive end or edge at the university of whatever.”

Lightfoot is the latest in a series of Power Five prospects for the Broncos, who are one of the state’s rising programs. Two of the first were Lewis Bond and Dante Reynolds, who are now redshirt sophomores at Boston College. He appreciates the way they’ve supported him on his journey.

“I got my first offer their senior night, so they dropped everything, congratulating me,” Lightfoot said. “That was probably one of the biggest nights of my life.”

With his recruiting prospects, there figure to be even bigger ones coming soon.

Andre Crews reclassifies

Simeon running back Andre Crews, who piled up 2,385 total yards and 41 touchdowns last season en route to earning Public League Player of the Year honors, announced on Twitter he is reclassifying to the class of 2024.

The 5-9, 185-pounder plans to head to Taft School in Watertown, Conn., for a post-grad year. Crews had offers from Air Force and several FCS schools during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Loyola hires Beau Desherow

Loyola stayed in the building to find a successor to John Holecek, who stepped down last fall after leading the Ramblers to three state titles, seven trips to the championship game and 185 wins in 17 seasons.

Beau Desherow (center) celebrates with the Loyola defensive line in 2015.

Beau Desherow (center) celebrates with the Loyola defensive line in 2015.

Provided

Taking over will be Beau Desherow, a 1993 Loyola grad who starred at linebacker on the 1992 state runner-up team and spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater. Desherow also has worked as an administrator at Loyola since 2004, most recently as vice president for admission and enrollment.

“This program means everything to me,” Desherow said in a statement. “I understand the history and tradition I’m stepping into, and I look forward to working with our outstanding student-athletes and coaching staff to write the next chapter.”

Next Up In High School Sports
More than 40,000 fans attended the IHSA boys basketball State Finals in Champaign
City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year: Moline’s Brock Harding
No Shot Clock, Ep. 155: Reviewing the State Finals
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: DePaul Prep, geographical diversity, State Finals format
State Finals review: Metamora steps up; injuries make crushing impact
Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season
The Latest
A photo of Bears tight end Robert Tonyan playing for the Packers in 2020.
Bears
Bears agree to deal with former Packers TE Robert Tonyan
Tonyan, a six-year veteran, played at McHenry East before going on to Indiana State and making the Packers’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
By Jason Lieser
 
Palm trees stand next to a Walgreens pharmacy in Los Angeles, Friday, March 10, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday withdrew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy giant indicated it would not sell an abortion pill by mail in some conservative-led states. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ORG XMIT: CAJH101
Business
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer caught in political furor over sale of abortion drug mifepristone
After the pharmacy giant said it would no longer sell an abortion pill in 21 states, California threatened to cut a major contract, boycott calls grew, and its stock price dropped.
By Adrienne Samuels Gibbs
 
Illinois v Arkansas
College Sports
Illinois — its flaws on full display — bounced quickly from NCAAs by Arkansas 73-63
There won’t be much of anything worth remembering about the Illini’s loss to the Razorbacks, and, truth be told, there might be only one thing: The Illini didn’t show up until it was too late.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The anti-diabetic medication Ozempic (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk” is being touted for its weight loss capabilities as well, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and patients finding out their insurers may not cover the cost.
Well
Anti-obesity drug demand expected to skyrocket, but will insurance cover the cost?
New weight loss drugs can cost more than $1,000 a month, but most health plans don’t cover them.
By Karen Weintraub | USA Today
 
Lucas Giolito. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-times)
White Sox
Lucas Giolito keeps things moving, looks sharp in B game
Oscar Colas plays center field for first time in spring
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 