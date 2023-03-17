Horoscope for Friday, March 17, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 9 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be in the right place, at the right time, talking to the right person, to make money through art or something beautiful. You are an artisan and you enjoy the work of others. Money-making ideas that are practical and long-lasting might occur to you today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to sit down with others, especially someone older or more experienced, to get their advice. It will please you to seek the counsel of others, especially, older, wiser people because you want practical advice about how to make things work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are impressed with bosses, parents and people in authority, and likewise, they are impressed with you. You might work alone or behind the scenes to assist them in some way. Perhaps doing research. Some of you might also begin a secret love affair with someone older.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People from different cultures and other countries might benefit you today. This could be an acquaintance or friend who helps you; or it more likely will be a group to which you belong. This benefit might help you travel or explore opportunities in higher education.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are in a lovely position to benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Someone older or in a position of power might help you. They might offer you a favor or give you money or an advantage in some way. The result will be a practical benefit. (You’re happy.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to relax with friends and partners and have a pleasant discussion about practical plans for future travel, or anything connected with your enjoyment of the world of publishing, the media, and higher education. It’s a great day to discuss lofty ideas!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions about financial matters, banking, shared property and inheritances will go in your favor, so do not hesitate to pursue this matter. However, apart from finances, your intimate passionate life will also sizzle! (Money and love.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Entertaining outings, vacations, sports events and anything to do with the education of children or treats for children could be an important discussion today. If so, talk to a partner or close friend to make this a reality. “Let’s do it.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day at work because coworkers are supportive to you. You might see practical ways to make your workplace more attractive. This will be especially rewarding if you work at home. Someone older or more experienced might help you in a generous way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is great day to make vacation plans. It’s also a wonderful date day so do enjoy schmoozing with others! Romance with someone older or in a position of authority might blossom. Business related to the hospitality industry and the entertainment world looks good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Look for ways to solidify and beautify your home today because this is possible. Not only that, you might want to entertain at home, especially if you can invite important people there are who will admire what you have achieved. Likewise, real estate deals will favor you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with others today because this is the perfect day to relax and enjoy the rewards of your hard work this week. In particular, you will enjoy the company of bosses, parents and influential people. Because they are impressed with you, this could ultimately lead to a boost in your earnings.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kurt Russell (1951) shares your birthday. You are charismatic, friendly and charming. People immediately like you. You are hard-working and have many interests. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life. Let go of people, places and things that have held you back.

