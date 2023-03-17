The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 17, 2023
Kids with Criu De Sheela laugh while riding a float during the South Side Irish Parade along Western Avenue in Beverly, Sunday, March 12.

Kids with Criu De Sheela laugh while riding a float during the South Side Irish Parade along Western Avenue in Beverly, Sunday, March 12.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Two men were shot in the Loop as crowds flocked downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River before the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Iggy Pop performed at The Salt Shed, and more in our best photos of the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker speaks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Thursday, March 16.

Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker speaks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Thursday, March 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after two people were shot and wounded while traveling in a white Jeep near the 1600 block of West 63rd Street in West Englewood, Thursday, March 16.

Chicago police investigate after two people were shot and wounded while traveling in a white Jeep near the 1600 block of West 63rd Street in West Englewood, Thursday, March 16.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Newly appointed DEA Special Agent in Charge Sheila Lyons speaks about the state of current investigations and what she envisions for the future at the Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Office, Wednesday, March 15.

Newly appointed DEA Special Agent in Charge Sheila Lyons speaks about the state of current investigations and what she envisions for the future at the Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Office, Wednesday, March 15.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A specimen of a rare gold-throated hummingbird, whose iridescent throat looks green, blue, or gold depending on the angle of light, is shown by a scientist at the Field Museum, Tuesday, March 7. The bird is a hybrid of a Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird, Heliodoxa gularis, and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird, Heliodoxa branickii.

A specimen of a rare gold-throated hummingbird, whose iridescent throat looks green, blue, or gold depending on the angle of light, is shown by a scientist at the Field Museum, Tuesday, March 7. The bird is a hybrid of a Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird, Heliodoxa gularis, and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird, Heliodoxa branickii.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

(From left) Chicago mayoral candidates Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas shake hands before a debate at WLS-TV ABC Channel 7’s studio, Thursday, March 16.

(From left) Chicago mayoral candidates Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas shake hands before a debate at WLS-TV ABC Channel 7's studio, Thursday, March 16.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People dressed for St. Patrick’s Day festivities talk to a Chicago police officer after two men were shot near the Goodman Theatre at 170 N. Dearborn St. in the Loop, shortly before the St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing, Saturday, March 11.

People dressed for St. Patrick's Day festivities talk to a police officer after two men were shot near the Goodman Theatre at 170 N. Dearborn St. in the Loop, shortly before the Chicago River was dyed green for the holiday, Saturday, March 11.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Iggy Pop performs at The Salt Shed, Friday, March 10.

Iggy Pop performs at The Salt Shed, Friday, March 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) speaks during a long and racially charged Chicago City Council debate about whether members should approve $20 million in state funding for asylum seekers, Wednesday, March 15.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) speaks during a long and racially charged Chicago City Council debate about whether members should approve $20 million in state funding for asylum seekers, Wednesday, March 15.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Michael Nolan, 57, who used to get $376 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits because of the emergency allotments that kicked in during the COVID-19 pandemic, stands beside his refrigerator that contains food he received from food pantries in his home in Portage Park, Thursday, March 9. Nolan’s $376 will be reduced to $281 due to the ending of emergency allotments.

Michael Nolan, 57, who used to get $376 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits because of the emergency allotments that kicked in during the COVID-19 pandemic, stands beside his refrigerator that contains food he received from food pantries in his home in Portage Park, Thursday, March 9. Nolan's $376 will be reduced to $281 due to the ending of emergency allotments.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A parade-goer interacts with spectators during the South Side Irish Parade along Western Avenue in Beverly, Sunday, March 12.

A parade-goer interacts with spectators during the South Side Irish Parade along Western Avenue in Beverly, Sunday, March 12.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dr. Michael Gottlieb, emergency physician at RUSH University Medical Center and co-primary investigator for INSPIRE, sits inside an empty patient room in RUSH’s Emergency Department, Friday, March 10.

Dr. Michael Gottlieb, emergency physician at RUSH University Medical Center and co-primary investigator for INSPIRE, sits inside an empty patient room in RUSH's Emergency Department, Friday, March 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Monica Faith Stewart leads a rally for members of Women for Brandon to celebrate their endorsement for Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson at Rainbow PUSH Coalition on the South Side, Tuesday, March 14.

Monica Faith Stewart leads a rally for members of Women for Brandon to celebrate their endorsement for Chicago mayoral candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson at Rainbow PUSH Coalition on the South Side, Tuesday, March 14.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears new wide receiver D.J. Moore’s family, including his 3-year-old daughter Arielle, watches as he speaks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Thursday, March 16.

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore's family, including his 3-year-old daughter Arielle, watches as he speaks to reporters during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Thursday, March 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law&nbsp;a bill&nbsp;ensuring at least 40 hours of paid leave for Illinois workers, Monday, March 13.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law a bill ensuring at least 40 hours of paid leave for Illinois workers, Monday, March 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A piece of vacant land at 375 N. Morgan St., which sits next to a building at 901 W, Kinzie St., where a Guinness taproom is planned to be located, are seen in this photo in the West Loop, Thursday, March 9.

A piece of vacant land at 375 N. Morgan St., which sits next to a building at 901 W, Kinzie St., where a Guinness taproom is planned to be located, are seen in this photo in the West Loop, Thursday, March 9.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Crime
Teen dies days after shooting inside Kenwood home
Coronavirus
These are some of the lives forever changed by COVID-19
Elections
Chicago’s mayoral candidates have radically different approaches to fixing public schools. Here’s why.
The Latest
Chicago police officers at a promotion and graduation ceremony last Oct. 20.
Letters to the Editor
Next top cop is important, but supervisors make the difference with policing
The most important aspect of police leadership is the hands-on supervisors — the sergeants, lieutenants, and lesser ranks who are involved in the everyday decisions a cop makes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan catches a pass against the Bears in 2020.
Bears
Bears’ Robert Tonyan switches to hometown side of NFL’s best rivalry
The new Chicago tight end has a signed Brian Urlacher jersey in his basement. His former Packers teammates understood.
By Patrick Finley
 
Long-lost twins Dromio of Syracuse (Ross Lehman, left) and Dromio of Ephesus (Kevin Gudahl) meet in Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors.”
Theater
Shakespeare, Golden Age of Film collide on the outskirts of ‘Comedy of Errors’
Even though we get nearly the full story, “The Comedy of Errors” feels more sampled than fully done.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_97896156.jpg
Afternoon Edition
First batch of secret Madigan recordings released, mayoral runoff race heats up and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Lance Reddick was perhaps best known for his turn as respected police officer Cedric Daniels on Baltimore crime drama “The Wire.” The actor starred in all five seasons of the series as the lawyer-turned-lieutenant, leading the Baltimore Police Department’s narcotics team of detectives.
Entertainment and Culture
Lance Reddick, actor who starred in ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick,’ dies at 60
The actor died of natural causes Friday morning, his rep Mia Hansen said in a statement.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 