Picture Chicago: This week’s 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
Two men were shot in the Loop as crowds flocked downtown for the annual dyeing of the Chicago River before the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Iggy Pop performed at The Salt Shed, and more in our best photos of the last week.
The Latest
The most important aspect of police leadership is the hands-on supervisors — the sergeants, lieutenants, and lesser ranks who are involved in the everyday decisions a cop makes.
The new Chicago tight end has a signed Brian Urlacher jersey in his basement. His former Packers teammates understood.
Even though we get nearly the full story, “The Comedy of Errors” feels more sampled than fully done.
First batch of secret Madigan recordings released, mayoral runoff race heats up and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
The actor died of natural causes Friday morning, his rep Mia Hansen said in a statement.