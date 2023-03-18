Horoscope for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Interactions with friends and groups will be rewarding and upbeat; nevertheless, there will be a surprise. You might meet someone unusual or someone might catch you off guard. Trust your research and innovative ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although relations with bosses, parents and people in authority will be positive; at the same time, you might be caught off guard, or they might surprise you. Know this. Meanwhile, someone younger than you might have a clever idea worth your consideration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. Be smart and check details. Give yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected. Meanwhile, bosses and people in authority might have solutions to an ongoing problem. This could involve dealing with another country or someone different.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check financial situations related to inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters because something might catch you unawares. You snooze; you lose. Meanwhile, an innovative idea related to medicine or the law might occur to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone will surprise you, perhaps a close friend or a partner. Nevertheless, it’s a feel-good day and you will enjoy schmoozing with others. Listen to suggestions from others because they might have a good financial tip for you. Meanwhile, bosses are impressed with you! (That’s always good.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel strong and vigorous today; nevertheless, your work routine will be interrupted. Regardless of what happens, your best option is to work with groups. Meanwhile, someone close to you might have an interesting suggestion that could be an improvement for something, especially if it relates to secrets, manufacturing and production, television and the media.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be vigilant about their kids today to avoid accidents. (Know where they are and what they’re doing, especially toddlers.) Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. You will enjoy group settings or meeting the gang at Happy Hour. This is also a productive day at work for you and for your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tricky day! Although you might want to entertain at home today; nevertheless, unexpected events or surprises might occur to change your home routine. Be prepared! Fun gatherings will nevertheless be upbeat and rewarding, especially with younger people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a changing landscape. You’re full of inventive, creative ideas. Be aware that your plans might change, so stay light on your feet. You will enjoy schmoozing with others. Meanwhile, home repairs, especially to bathrooms, plumbing, garbage and recycling areas will go well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money. You might find money; you might lose money. Similarly, protect your possessions. Meanwhile, you’re full of clever, innovative ideas today, which will no doubt impress someone. In part, this is because you can see the subtext or the bottom line of something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day for you. You will enjoy socializing with others, and yet, you feel you have to be on the move. Your daily plans might change. Meanwhile, you have clever moneymaking ideas! You might see an entirely new approach to something - start fresh from the bottom up!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Mercury is about to leave your sign; but before it does, it will make a strong statement with Pluto, which will spur you to think deeply and in a penetrating way about many things. Therefore, respect your ideas. Likewise, others will listen to you and be impressed by what you say. You might have money-making ideas worth consideration.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lily Collins (1989) shares your birthday. You’re resilient, courageous and always on the move because you have a lot of physical and emotional strength to keep going. You amaze others. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you’re ready for new beginnings, adventures and major changes. Stay light on your feet!

