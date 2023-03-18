The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 18, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

CPD officer hit by fleeing car near Grant Park

Another officer opened fire during the downtown encounter, but no one was hit, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE CPD officer hit by fleeing car near Grant Park
A Chicago police officer was hit by a vehicle Friday night near Grant Park.

A Chicago police officer was hit by a vehicle Friday night near Grant Park.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police officer was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Grant Park, prompting another officer to open fire, authorities said.

About 8:10 p.m., officers on patrol in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive saw a vehicle thought to have been involved in the assault of an officer that occurred in early March, according to a statement the department released hours after Friday’s encounter.

Trying to get away, the driver of the car hit a curb, reversed and struck one officer before taking off, police said. That officer’s leg was broken.

Another officer then opened fire, but no one was hit, police said.

The wanted vehicle came to a stop in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. All passengers were arrested soon after.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates whenever an officer opens fire, is reviewing the use of force.

The CPD statement was vague on where the officer “discharged their weapon.”

Department policy prohibits officers from shooting at moving vehicles “unless such force is reasonably necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to the sworn member or to another person.”

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609.

Next Up In News
United Center concessions workers get a pension and wage hikes in new deal
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Man killed in Austin shooting
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York prosecutor eyes charges
What the next mayor can — and should — do for public transportation
Biden celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Irish leader at White House
The Latest
Concessions workers picket in front of the United Center during a one-day strike for a Chicago Bulls game March 5. The union has approved a new deal.
Business
United Center concessions workers get a pension and wage hikes in new deal
Unite Here Local 1 said 98% of those voting ratified the agreement with Levy, the West Side arena’s concessions contractor.
By David Roeder
 
A man was fatally shot late Friday on the West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
He was shot multiple times and tried to flee, but che ollapsed in an open field nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a shooting Mar. 17, 2023 on the West Side.
Crime
Man killed in Austin shooting
Witnesses told officers that the suspect opened fire from an alley and ran off, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.
Nation/World
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York prosecutor eyes charges
The former president, in a social media post, provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.
By Michelle L . Price | AP and Jill Colvin | AP
 
The Fire have signed a ground lease for their new training facility.
Chicago Fire
Fire relish news of new training facility
While the team’s business side and the city will have to weather the controversy and any public-relations backlash coming from the project, the benefits to the Fire’s soccer side are obvious.
By Brian Sandalow
 