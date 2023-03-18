CPD officer hit by fleeing car near Grant Park

A Chicago police officer was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Grant Park, prompting another officer to open fire, authorities said.

About 8:10 p.m., officers on patrol in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive saw a vehicle thought to have been involved in the assault of an officer that occurred in early March, according to a statement the department released hours after Friday’s encounter.

Trying to get away, the driver of the car hit a curb, reversed and struck one officer before taking off, police said. That officer’s leg was broken.

Another officer then opened fire, but no one was hit, police said.

The wanted vehicle came to a stop in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. All passengers were arrested soon after.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates whenever an officer opens fire, is reviewing the use of force.

The CPD statement was vague on where the officer “discharged their weapon.”

Department policy prohibits officers from shooting at moving vehicles “unless such force is reasonably necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to the sworn member or to another person.”

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609.