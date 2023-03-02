The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Illinois is leading the way to finalize the Equal Rights Amendment

Politicians and organizations are leading the way for official recognition of the ERA, which was ratified in 2020.

By  Michele H. Thorne
   
SHARE Illinois is leading the way to finalize the Equal Rights Amendment
From left, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) shows artwork to Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) at a news conference to announce a joint resolution to affirm the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31.

From left, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) shows artwork to Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) at a news conference to announce a joint resolution to affirm the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31.

Drew Angerer/Getty

There is good news, bad news and great news on the Equal Rights Amendment, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that prohibits sex discrimination.

The good news: The ERA is already our 28th Amendment.

Our Constitution sets forth a two-step amending process. First, proposal of an amendment by two-thirds of each house of Congress, which for the ERA happened in 1972. Second, ratification of the proposed amendment by three-fourths of the states, which is 38 states of 50. In 2020, following the 2018 ratification by Illinois, Virginia became the last necessary state to ratify the ERA. We supporters of the ERA did it.

The bad news: The White House has not yet recognized the ERA as our 28th Amendment. That step entails publication of the amendment by the U.S. archivist, as part of his ministerial duties.

Opinion bug

Opinion

The two excuses are based on legal questions. First, the supposed “deadline” of seven to 10 years for states to ratify the ERA; the ratification took 48 years, however. Second, there have been attempts by a few states to rescind their ratifications.

But the “deadline” is without basis in the Constitution, which neither imposes a deadline nor grants Congress authority to impose a deadline. To have an effect, any deadline would have to be within the text of an amendment, where it is approved by both Congress and the states. The so-called “ERA deadline” was only in an internal congressional resolution. The states didn’t vote on it; only Congress did so.

Opinion Newsletter

Further, the 27th Amendment took over 200 years to ratify. The purported ERA deadline is invalid, unenforceable and hypocritical.

As for states rescinding their ratification, such rescissions are without basis in the Constitution, which only counts ratifications. Throughout history and in our official records, there have never been subtractions of ratification based on states’ attempts to rescind. As political winds change, states cannot undo their ratification. Ratification is a one-way process that is irrevocable. 

The failure of the Biden administration to recognize the amendment does not impact its legal validity, but it does have serious consequences. The Biden administration has neither published nor enforced the ERA. Congress has not passed laws to implement the ERA nor has it updated existing laws. The judiciary branch has ignored the amendment when rendering legal decisions. State and local governments have not updated their laws or justice systems to take the amendment into account. And we the people have not been informed that the ERA is in force.

This failure to uphold the ERA is an egregious violation of the Constitution, which requires officials to follow the law.

The great news: Illinois is taking action. 

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul sued to force publication of the ERA. In opposition, President Joe Biden’s Administration has fought publication. This is a case of states’ rights to have their constitutional ratifications honored vs. the power of the national government to infringe and blatantly disregard states’ rights. However, because the states’ right to relief must meet a very high standard of being “clear and indisputable,” on Feb. 28, an appeals court chose not to compel publication.

Our Illinois congressional delegation strongly supports the ERA. Rep. Danny Davis wears an ERA YES pin and Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Lauren Underwood are vocal advocates. Sen. Dick Durbin chaired a judiciary hearing on a bipartisan joint resolution, S.J.Res.4, which affirms that the ERA is our 28th Amendment. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton testified in favor.

While Senate action is unnecessary and procedurally unlikely, the majority’s message to affirm the amendment is thunderous. The question is whether senators will falsely assert an extra-constitutional power to impose a deadline on amendments — or whether they will respect the Constitution’s plain text and original intent.

In our Illinois statehouse, Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz has introduced HJR0020, affirming the ERA as our 28th Amendment. 

Many Illinois organizations and individuals are also national leaders advocating for the amendment’s official recognition. 

Thank you, Illinois, for leading the way on the ERA.

Michele H. Thorne is a Chicago attorney, legal scholar and ERA advocate.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
To treat severe mental illness, Illinois should allow supervised use of ‘magic mushrooms’
Setting the agenda for the next mayor
Lightfoot is an achiever, but she’s not suited to politics
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — apart now and together forever
How the Supreme Court has promoted myths about sex offender registries
States must work together to end HIV epidemic. Illinois is leading the way.
The Latest
Stevenson celebrates winning the Class 4A state championship last season.
High School Basketball
IHSA girls basketball state final tournament scores
All the scores from the action at ISU this week.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Following a healthy lifestyle is more than just changing your diet. Multiple health behaviors like sleep patterns, physical activity, and stress management through yoga, for example, all play a significant role.
Well
Being healthy means more than just eating right
Creating positive habits and behaviors often starts with one simple change.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
For some, the first post-pandemic show attended was the Indoor Fishing Flea Market in March 2022, at Rolling Meadows High School.
Outdoors
Go & Show: N. Illinois Boat Show, fishing flea market, NW Indiana Expo, Bronzeback Blowout
The Indoor Fishing Flea Market at Rolling Meadows High School, the Northern Illinois Boat Show in Grayslake, the Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo in Highland, Indiana, and ISA’s Bronzeback Blowout in Elmhurst are in Go & Show for this week.
By Dale Bowman
 
A health worker weighs a child at the Fontaine Hospital Center, where the baby got multiple vaccinations during the visit in the Cité Soleil area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Nation/World
In Haiti’s heart of gang war, one hospital stands its ground
As gangs tighten their grip on Haiti, many medical facilities in the Caribbean nation’s most violent areas have closed, leaving Fontaine Hospital Center one of the last hospitals in one of the world’s most lawless places.
By Megan Janetsky | AP and Fernanda Pesce | AP
 
A Starbucks sign advertises the company’s Oleato coffee — with olive oil —&nbsp;at a store in Milan, Italy.
Nation/World
Starbucks in Milan now offering olive oil in your coffee
Founder and CEO Howard Schultz has launched a series of “Oleato” — Italian for oiled — coffees in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. No, you can’t get it in Chicago.
By Colleen Barry | AP
 