Let’s reduce the flow of plastic into environment

While I think that reader Claudia Jackson’s recent letter may have overlooked cultural and/or safety considerations when pouring beverages into plastic cups (something that I would like to hear about from the owner of the theater she visited), I think that her attitude was, otherwise, appropriate. We have plastic pushed at us from all directions and it is accumulating everywhere on the planet.

I am given plastic bags at stores even after saying that I do not want one. We return to the waiter the beverage straws that we did not ask for. During the pandemic, we accumulated a large inventory of plastic tableware that has remained around our house unused since it arrived with takeaway food. Perhaps restaurants assumed that we were going on a Friday night picnic.

When I go to a situation that I expect to require plastic tableware, I bring my own and offer the explanation that, if it is going to be a fork for 600 years, I may as well be using it. I have recently started bringing my own leftover container when dining out to keep an un-recyclable restaurant-provided container out of a landfill.

I am about to travel to the United Kingdom for the first time since before the pandemic, and I hope to find that one thing that I have experienced there has not changed: Store clerks who ask if I want a bag before putting my purchase into one. Often, there is no need. If we could be a little less convenience-addicted and a bit more organized, we could reduce the unnecessary flow of plastic into our environment.

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena

Best wishes to Lightfoot

I have lived in the city for over 60 years and have always respected how difficult the job of mayor is. I admire Lori Lightfoot for trying to take on the job of making life a great deal better for residents. She showed a great deal of passion and dedication to the job.

It appeared early on that she did not have the temperament to be an effective leader. Her use of the “F” word about former President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was crass and undignified. Her comment about having the biggest male member in Chicago was embarrassing. She failed to realize that she was a role model to young people and, with her obscenities, was a very poor example.

I was very disappointed when she proclaimed that she would refuse to grant one-on-one interviews with white journalists. It was uncalled for and divisive.

I do not blame her for the crime problem in Chicago. It did escalate during her watch, but crime has been a problem in this city for many years. She totally alienated a police force that she was dependent on to keep crime down. The police perceived that they did not have her support. I would like to see the next mayor make it very clear that he fully supports law enforcement.

Thank you, Lori Lightfoot ,for your efforts. I wish the best of luck and success to you and your family.

Antonio Acevedo, Wicker Park

