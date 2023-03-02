The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Heavy snow, rain, slush — all possible for the Friday afternoon commute

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Friday.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
A person walks through slushy snow at a Chicago crosswalk.

It could look a lot like this Friday afternoon, as forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting up to eight inches of snow, but also the possibility of rain.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The forecast for Friday afternoon: 100% chance of yucky weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Chicago and the surrounding region. It could be snow — heavy at times — or it could be rain, according to the weather service.

“We are still saying there’s a potential for snow, but more of the heavy, wet snow,” said meteorologist Zachary Yack.

To be safe, the weather service issued a storm watch, calling for rain changing to soggy snow with accumulations of up to 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting up to 45 mph too.

And it’s all expected to get underway just as commuters head home Friday.

“Additionally, the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the heaviest snow falls,” according to the weather service’s online posts.

