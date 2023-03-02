Fire’s season opener Saturday available for free on Apple TV

The Fire kick off their season Saturday night at Soldier Field against New York City FC, and the game will be available only on the Apple TV app.

But it will be available for free, one of two Fire games this season for which Apple is unlocking its paywall (the other is March 25 at Miami). A third freebie will be available on FS1 (April 23 at Atlanta).

It’s a new era for MLS, which moved all of its games to Apple TV as part of a 10-year deal reportedly worth $2.5 billion. Much like when the Fire put their games on ESPN+ in 2018, fans must subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch their games ($14.99 per month or $99 per season). But the games will be available in bars, restaurants and other venues that have DirecTV.

Apple is treating MLS broadcasts like the TV networks treat NFL broadcasts: There are no local announcers. Kevin Egan, who was the Fire’s voice in 2012-15, and analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin will call the game Saturday. Most recently, Egan was the voice of Atlanta United, and de St. Aubin handled color for Minnesota United. She was the first full-time female lead analyst in MLS.

Without local TV announcers, the Fire are considering starting an English radio broadcast, perhaps this season. Their games are available in Spanish on TUDN Radio, WRTO-AM (1200).

As for Apple TV’s production, the picture quality is immaculate. Like with its MLB package, Apple is airing MLS games in 1080p HD. It also offers pregame and postgame shows, dedicated club pages and tons of other content.

The Fire’s international players are thrilled that their families back home can find the games in one place. They used to air on several platforms overseas. But the question is whether Fire fans will be thrilled that the games are behind a paywall again.

Remote patrol

As expected, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will remain in the Bears’ radio booth when ESPN 1000 begins airing games next season. The station officially took over the team’s rights Wednesday.

The Score has a new show, “On the Clock,” that’s dedicated to the NFL Draft. Every Thursday at 6 p.m. leading up to the draft, Mark Grote will host and cover Bears and draft news.

The New York Kanegers (stick tap to the New York Post) visit the Boston Bruins at noon Saturday on ABC 7. Sean McDonough, analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan will call it.

