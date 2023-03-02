Previewing Friday’s best sectional finals

If the sectional semifinals were any indication, we are in for a doozy of a Friday night in high school basketball.

The prep hoops world had it all over a 24-hour period of sectional semifinal action, including eight one-possession games in Class 4A alone.

There were comebacks, overtimes, upsets, buzzer-beaters and several down-to-the-wire finishes.

Here is a preview of the top sectional championship games Friday night.

Season picks: 38-16

Kenwood (27-6) vs. Brother Rice (30-4)

Kenwood has its eyes set on a second straight sectional title. Brother Rice is in search of its first in 18 years.

Kenwood has arguably the most talented roster in the state. But it received a monster scare in its sectional semifinal win over Bloom, coming from behind in the closing seconds to pull out a 51-49 win.

Dai Dai Ames, the senior guard headed to Kansas State, is still a game-wrecking guard. And there are enough talented pieces around him — senior guard Tyler Smith, 6-5 Calvin Robins and 6-10 Jaden Smith to name a few — to provide enough support for the star.

Brother Rice counters with a star in the backcourt of its own in point guard Ahmad Henderson. The Niagara recruit had a dominating performance in the win over St. Rita Wednesday. Henderson has established himself as a big-game, big-moment performer.

Throw in a little extra juice with it being a Catholic League vs. Public League battle and this will be a fun one.

The pick: Kenwood 66, Brother Rice 60

Downers Grove North (30-3) vs. Hinsdale Central (31-3)

A year ago West Suburban Silver champ Glenbard West rolled to a state championship. The league is guaranteed to have another sectional winner again this season.

In what has turned into a West Suburban Silver mini-conference tournament, Downers Grove North squares off with Hinsdale Central for the third time this season in a sectional championship. The two split in the regular season with the most recent one going Hinsdale Central’s way in three overtimes.

DGN has an emerging star in Jack Stanton. The junior guard is a special perimeter shooter. He poured in 20 points in the sectional semifinal win over Young.

Hinsdale Central, featuring a senior group bolstered by the emergence of Ben Oosterbaan, has been machine-like. The Red Devils have almost become the surest thing out there, winning 23 straight games.

The pieces, style, system and chemistry clearly fit both of these teams. And the seasons have been pretty magical. But only pone of these teams will end a long sectional drought. Hinsdale Central hasn’t won a sectional title since 1997; Downers Grove North’s last one came 24 years ago.

The pick: Hinsdale Central 45, Downers Grove North 42

Joliet West (28-5) vs. Oswego East (28-5)

Despite the fact Oswego East beat Joliet West during the regular season –– and is flying high following a thrilling overtime win over Bolingbrook –– this is still Joliet West’s sectional to lose.

The combination of senior Jeremy Fears, Jr., who will be off to Michigan State next year, and Jeremiah Fears are a dynamic pair for Joliet West. The Fears brothers combine to average 35 points, nearly 10 rebounds and over seven assists a game.

The supporting cast, including Justus McNair and big man Matthew Moore, are better now than ever before this season.

Plus, Joliet West’s extremely tough schedule and high-profile games have prepared the Tigers for this moment.

Oswego East, however, is a confident team and program. The Wolves have won 61 games the past two seasons and have the belief after beating Joliet West 72-59 in January. And coach Ryan Velasquez has a do-it-all in 6-6 Mekhi Lowery and a trio in 6-6 Ryan Johnson and guards Jehvion Starwood and Bryce Shoto who can all create problems.

Even with all the recent success and the balanced attack Oswego East has showcased this season, it’s a program still in search of its first-ever sectional championship.

The pick: Joliet West 63, Oswego East 57

New Trier (30-4) vs. Glenbrook North (28-4)

This is where the road ended last season for New Trier, losing a nailbiter to Glenbrook South in the sectional championship. The Trevians are back, seeking their first sectional title since 2013.

Glenbrook North is in search of its first sectional championship in 13 years.

Led by Cornell-bound Jake Fiegen and point guard Evan Kanellos, New Trier is tough, feisty and resilient. That was never more evident than in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal win over Glenbrook South. The Trevians came from behind to beat their CSL South rivals 42-40 on Fiegen’s hard-earned 15 points and Kanellos’ dramatic buzzer-beating layup.

Now New Trier gets another CSL South foe, one that has shown a whole lot of grit of its own while dealing with a devastating late-season injury.

GBN has played the last three weeks without starting point guard Josh Fridman, a starting point guard But Ryan Cohen has been a rock for the Spartans. The steady Cohen was sensational in the sectional win over Rolling Meadows with 26 points.

New Trier and Glenbrook North split during the regular season. But in the late-season showdown with Fridman out of action, New Trier rolled to a 50-33 win. This one will be closer but with the same result.

The pick: New Trier 54, Glenbrook North 48

Libertyville (28-5) vs. Prospect (20-12)

All that’s left in the Barrington Sectional is the top seed, Libertyville, and the darkhorse No. 6 seed, Prospect. And both used buzzer-beating shots to get to this point.

The Knights upset Palatine in the regional final and then used the heroics of Ben Schneider to reach the final. The sophomore guard went the length of the floor and hit a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to beat Stevenson 45-44.

Libertyville needed a three-pointer from Aidyn Boone as time expired to beat Barrington 50-47 in a sectional semifinal win.

While Boone pumped in 25 points and was the hero in the win, the Wildcats have been a share-the-wealth unit with so many different contributors all season. Boone, Will Buchert, Jack Huber, Cole Bonder, Kaj Sorensen and several others have each had their moment.

These two met over three months ago in the season opener where Libertyville won 68-57.

While Libertyville was awarded the No. 1 seed, Prospect has snuck up on some people, parlaying a winnable sectional with being hot at the right time into a long postseason run.

Prospect has shown big-shot capability this postseason with Schneider and Drew Terpins, whose three took down Palatine, while Alex Georgakas remains a consistent scoring threat.

The pick: Libertyville 60, Prospect 53

Benet (32-1) vs. Geneva (25-9)

No one in the Benet camp will like hearing this, but the Redwings are the biggest sectional favorite among all Class 4A teams.

Meanwhile, it feels like Geneva is playing with house money after the postseason joyride the Vikings have been on.

Geneva ousted Glenbard West with a Jimmy Rasmussen buzzer-beater in the regional final. That was followed by a come-from-behind win in the final minute in upsetting Wheaton South in the sectional semis.

But Benet is a different animal than anything else in this sectional. Coach Gene Heidkamp’s team has rolled to three postseason wins by 44, 24 and 16 points. The top trio of point guard Brayden Fagbemi, Niko Abusara and Brady Kunka are unselfish, complement one another so well and beat you in different ways.

The pick: Benet 50, Geneva 40

Simeon (29-3) vs. Mount Carmel (27-6)

With four losses in the final seven games of the regular season, there were some who were prepared to write an early postseason obituary for Mount Carmel. But the Caravan look revived following a convincing 70-51 sectional semifinal win over Hyde Park.

This is also the team that beat Curie by 15 points and handed 4A power Moline a loss back in December. Those wins should grab Simeon’s attention; the Wolverines lost to Curie and narrowly escaped with a 67-66 win over Moline in January.

Catholic League MVP DeAndre Craig and 6-6 junior Angelo Ciaravino shined in the win over Hyde Park, combining for 48 points in the 70-51 win. The two have combined to average 36 points a game.

Simeon’s 6-10 Miles Rubin and 6-9 Wesley Rubin could dictate a lot on both ends of the floor with their big men versatility, while Jalen Griffith and Sam Lewis are perimeter weapons. When Lewis is rolling offensively and the game is coming to him, Simeon looks like a different team from an offensive standpoint.

The pick: Simeon 60, Mount Carmel 54

Hillcrest (28-3) vs. Lemont (28-6)

As the top two sectional seeds in the Class 3A Hillcrest Sectional, this is a game many saw coming when the brackets were announced.

But there is a lot more on the line in this rematch of the top two teams from the South Suburban Blue than the one Hillcrest easily won back in January by 18 points. Lemont, though, hasn’t lost since.

Lemont has been here before, winning a sectional last season. But Lemont is a different team to last season’s in some very crucial ways, starting with Matas Castillo and Rokas Castillo maturing into one of the best, high-scoring backcourts around.

Aside from a hiccup in the form of final regular-season game loss to TF North, the team they came back to beat in the regional championship, HIllcrest has been a model of consistency. The only other losses are to downstate teams East St. Louis and Belleville East.

Hillcrest’s Darrion Baker, a 6-9 big man who has signed with Toledo, poses a mismatch problem for Lemont. Bryce Tillery is a warrior in the backcourt while Quinten Heady has been an unsung and key piece for the Hawks.

The pick: Hillcrest 62, Lemont 53

