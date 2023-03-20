Horoscope for Monday, March 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Oh yeah, you’re raring to go! Plus, Mercury in your sign will make you talkative and busy making plans. (Wow.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although you will be happy to play things low-key and work behind the scenes, this is an excellent month to buy wardrobe goodies. (If shopping, check the moon alert at the top of my daily column.) You feel energized by financial matters, including your desire to boost your earnings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re heading into a popular window for the next few weeks, which means you will enjoy the company of others and be more involved in groups, clubs and organizations. In particular, time in the company of younger people will interest you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. This happens only once a year so now is your chance to make a wonderful impression on others. Demand the advantage! Go after what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your urge to do something to expand your world is strong now and will stay this way for the next few weeks. Therefore, get out and travel if you can. Study and learn. Seek adventure. Do something different so that you feel you are enriching your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your attention will swing to money matters, especially related to shared property, wills, inheritances, insurance issues and debt in the next few weeks. Decisions that you make will benefit you. Grab every chance to travel for pleasure because this might come your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Partnerships are important to you. In the next four weeks, you have a much better chance to objectively size up your closest relationships, especially your role in them. This means you can see how to improve how you relate to others. Meanwhile, get more sleep during this time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s all systems go for you because in the next four weeks, you’re keen to be efficient, productive and effective in everything you do. You’ll be setting the bar high because you want to accomplish as much as possible. Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and supportive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky you! Make use of wonderful opportunities to enjoy yourself and have fun in the next four weeks! Accept invitations to sports events, social occasions, the arts, entertaining diversions, dining out plus, enjoying playful times with children. Romance will be blessed!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home, family and your private life are your primary focus in the next several weeks. Some of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Family discussions about how to improve the home through renovations and repairs or even to change residences will take place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly you’ve got things to do, people to see and places to go! You will enjoy taking short trips. Expect a busy schedule with appointments, errands and time with siblings, neighbors and relatives. Get cracking!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your desire to boost your earnings and get a better-paying job, or to get a raise where you currently work will be stronger in the next four weeks. Look for ways to do this because it might happen! Likewise, many of you will be buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Michael Rappaport (1970) shares your birthday. You are an idealist who is warm-hearted and has the ability to work well with others. You become more confident as you age. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Nurture your inner beauty and happiness.

