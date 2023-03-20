The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, March 20, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, March 20, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Oh yeah, you’re raring to go! Plus, Mercury in your sign will make you talkative and busy making plans. (Wow.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although you will be happy to play things low-key and work behind the scenes, this is an excellent month to buy wardrobe goodies. (If shopping, check the moon alert at the top of my daily column.) You feel energized by financial matters, including your desire to boost your earnings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re heading into a popular window for the next few weeks, which means you will enjoy the company of others and be more involved in groups, clubs and organizations. In particular, time in the company of younger people will interest you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. This happens only once a year so now is your chance to make a wonderful impression on others. Demand the advantage! Go after what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your urge to do something to expand your world is strong now and will stay this way for the next few weeks. Therefore, get out and travel if you can. Study and learn. Seek adventure. Do something different so that you feel you are enriching your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your attention will swing to money matters, especially related to shared property, wills, inheritances, insurance issues and debt in the next few weeks. Decisions that you make will benefit you. Grab every chance to travel for pleasure because this might come your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Partnerships are important to you. In the next four weeks, you have a much better chance to objectively size up your closest relationships, especially your role in them. This means you can see how to improve how you relate to others. Meanwhile, get more sleep during this time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s all systems go for you because in the next four weeks, you’re keen to be efficient, productive and effective in everything you do. You’ll be setting the bar high because you want to accomplish as much as possible. Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and supportive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky you! Make use of wonderful opportunities to enjoy yourself and have fun in the next four weeks! Accept invitations to sports events, social occasions, the arts, entertaining diversions, dining out plus, enjoying playful times with children. Romance will be blessed!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home, family and your private life are your primary focus in the next several weeks. Some of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. Family discussions about how to improve the home through renovations and repairs or even to change residences will take place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because suddenly you’ve got things to do, people to see and places to go! You will enjoy taking short trips. Expect a busy schedule with appointments, errands and time with siblings, neighbors and relatives. Get cracking!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your desire to boost your earnings and get a better-paying job, or to get a raise where you currently work will be stronger in the next four weeks. Look for ways to do this because it might happen! Likewise, many of you will be buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Michael Rappaport (1970) shares your birthday. You are an idealist who is warm-hearted and has the ability to work well with others. You become more confident as you age. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Nurture your inner beauty and happiness.

Next Up In Entertainment
JoJo Baby, drag queen, club kid and doll maker who ‘broke the mold,’ dead at 51
Dear Abby: I’ve been depressed since leaving best friend to live near family in Florida
Horoscope for Sunday, March 19, 2023
Dear Abby: Boyfriend treats me like garbage now that I’ve lost ability to walk
Horoscope for Saturday, March 18, 2023
At Lyric Opera, ‘Proximity’ is quite possibly an unprecedented approach to short opera trilogies
The Latest
World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Cuba v United States
MLB
US routs Cuba 14-2 to reach World Baseball Classic final
Trea Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, driving in four runs to lead the U.S. to a 14-2 rout Sunday night.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Bragg is standing firm against former President Donald Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won’t be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) ORG XMIT: WX101 Rights Collections S
Nation/World
Manhattan district attorney leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
Alvin Bragg tells staff the office will not be deterred by threats as it decides whether to charge the ex-president with crimes over hush-money paid to Stormy Daniels.
By Michael Sisak | Associated Press
 
ST23_steele_06_8x12.jpg
Cubs
‘Moving underwater’: Cubs’ Justin Steele fights control issues vs. Padres
In three innings, he allowed five walks — including three in a row in the second inning — and four hits. He still managed to limit the Padres to one run.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Cubs’ Edwin Rios runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, March 3, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Edwin Rios unlocked his swing in spring training
In his last 10 games, Rios has six hits, including three home runs, which is tied for the team lead. He’s in position to claim an Opening Day roster spot.
By Maddie Lee
 
Princeton v Missouri
College Sports
Chicagoland to Princeton to Sweet 16? Blake Peters, Caden Pierce shining in the moment
Can the 15th-seeded Tigers keep winning? Anything is possible.
By Steve Greenberg
 