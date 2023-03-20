Pitchfork 2023: The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver set to headline music fest; full lineup announced
The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver are this year’s headliners for the Pitchfork Music Festival, it was announced Monday.
Also revealed was the complete lineup for the three-day fest — July 21-23 in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph.
The Smile — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner, making its U.S. festival debut — headline Friday’s (July 21) opening day program, which also boasts Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist and more.
Big Thief — Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia — takes over headlining duties on Saturday (July 22), with sets by King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Palm and more earlier in the day.
The festival closes out its three-day run with headliners Bon Iver — Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick — on Sunday night (July 23), after sets by Kelela, JPEGMafia, Mdou Moctar, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES and more.
Festival tickets — three-day passes ($219) and single-day passes ($109) — are now on sale at pitchforkmusicfestival.com.
Also available, the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade (including a range of amenities) for $419 for a three-day pass, and $209 for a single-day pass.
All tickets are on a tiered pricing system and payment plans are available.
Here’s the lineup:
FRIDAY
- The Smile
- Alvvays
- Perfume Genius
- Leikeli47
- Nation of Language
- Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Youth Lagoon
- Ric Wilson
- Grace Ives
- Jlin
- Axel Boman (Live) Mavi
- Sen Morimoto Contour
SATURDAY
- Big Thief
- Weyes Blood
- King Krule
- Snail Mail
- Panda Bear + Sonic Boom
- Julia Jacklin
- Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Vagabon
- MJ Lenderman
- Yaya Bey
- Black Belt Eagle Scout
- 700 Bliss
- Palm
- Deeper
SUNDAY
- Bon Iver
- Kelela
- Koffee
- Killer Mike
- JPEGMafia
- Hurray For the Riff Raff
- Mdou Moctar
- ILLUMINATI HOTTIES
- Jockstrap
- Soul Glo
- Florist
- Lucrecia Dalt
- Rachika Nayar
- Ariel Zetina
For more information, including the latest updates, see pitchforkmusicfestival.com.