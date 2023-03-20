Pitchfork 2023: The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver set to headline music fest; full lineup announced

The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver are this year’s headliners for the Pitchfork Music Festival, it was announced Monday.

Also revealed was the complete lineup for the three-day fest — July 21-23 in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph.

The Smile — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner, making its U.S. festival debut — headline Friday’s (July 21) opening day program, which also boasts Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Leikeli47, Roc Marciano & The Alchemist and more.

Big Thief — Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia — takes over headlining duties on Saturday (July 22), with sets by King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Palm and more earlier in the day.

The festival closes out its three-day run with headliners Bon Iver — Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick — on Sunday night (July 23), after sets by Kelela, JPEGMafia, Mdou Moctar, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES and more.

Buck Meek of Big Thief performs onstage during day 2 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. The band headlines Pitchfork on July 22. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Festival tickets — three-day passes ($219) and single-day passes ($109) — are now on sale at pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Also available, the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade (including a range of amenities) for $419 for a three-day pass, and $209 for a single-day pass.

All tickets are on a tiered pricing system and payment plans are available.

Here’s the lineup:

FRIDAY

The Smile

Alvvays

Perfume Genius

Leikeli47

Nation of Language

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Youth Lagoon

Ric Wilson

Grace Ives

Jlin

Axel Boman (Live) Mavi

Sen Morimoto Contour

SATURDAY

Big Thief

Weyes Blood

King Krule

Snail Mail

Panda Bear + Sonic Boom

Julia Jacklin

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Vagabon

MJ Lenderman

Yaya Bey

Black Belt Eagle Scout

700 Bliss

Palm

Deeper

SUNDAY

Bon Iver

Kelela

Koffee

Killer Mike

JPEGMafia

Hurray For the Riff Raff

Mdou Moctar

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

Jockstrap

Soul Glo

Florist

Lucrecia Dalt

Rachika Nayar

Ariel Zetina

For more information, including the latest updates, see pitchforkmusicfestival.com.