As Editor/Publisher of the City/Suburban Hoops Report, a longtime recruiting service for college basketball programs across the country and a high school basketball publication that began in 1996, there has been an annual 10-player all-state first-team and a 10-player all-state second team for the past 27 years. This is an all-state team that has consisted of all players and in all classes across the state.

Here is the 28th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State Team.

First Team

Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames, 6-0, Sr., Kenwood

An electric scorer who helped lead Kenwood to back-to-back sectional championships, the first two in program history. Ames, who will join fellow all-stater Macaleab Rich at Kansas State, averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game. He also set the school’s single-game scoring record with 65 points and finished with over 1,500 career points.

“Dai Dai was an electric player who put people in the stands. He had such a big impact on the program and set the standard for the type of player we want at Kenwood,” said Kenwood coach Mike Irvin.

Cameron Christie, 6-6, Sr., Rolling Meadows

A two-time all-state selection, Christie put together a monster career. The 6-6 guard, who set school records for most three-pointers in a season and career, scored over 1,900 career points. The smooth, high-upside Christie, who signed with Minnesota, put up 25 points, five rebounds and four assists a game as a senior.

“Cameron has left an indelible legacy on both Rolling Meadows High School as well as Illinois basketball. He paved his own path and took our program to height we haven’t been in a long time. Being able to score at all three levels, he was an impressive force on the court and a joy to watch,” Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich said.

Jeremy Fears, Jr., 6-2, Sr., Joliet West

The McDonald’s All-American, Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year and Michigan State recruit returned from two years at a prep school to lead Joliet West to 28 wins. A strong, physical and athletic point guard who is a force with the basketball, Fears averaged 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game.

“Jeremy Fears’ impact on the Joliet West basketball program reaches so far beyond the accumulation of stats and impact on winning in the two years he was present. The leadership and coachable intangibles he possesses were present from day one four years ago when we both arrived and have been foundational in building something memorable at Joliet West while setting the example for his peers alike,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Krieger said.

Owen Freeman, 6-10, Sr., Moline

After spending the previous three seasons at Bradley-Bourbonnais rising as a prospect, the Iowa-bound big man flourished in his one season at Moline. Freeman averaged 17.5 points, over eight rebounds and nearly three blocks a game while converting 72 percent from the field for the Class 4A state champs.

“From the beginning in June, Owen was a great teammate. He was unselfish both on and off the court. He’s a tremendous player and a better person. Unbelievably skilled on offense, Owen run the floor, can score in the paint, facing up and unselfish as a great passer looking for teammates. Maybe his biggest impact is on defense where he was an anchor for our defense,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said.

Brock Harding, 6-0, Sr., Moline

There isn’t much Harding didn’t accomplish in his high school career. The Iowa recruit won a state championship, was named the City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year and finished as the all-time leading scorer in Moline history. Harding capped off a sensational season with a Class 4A title while averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.

“I think the five best point guards I ever saw play in Illinois high school basketball are Quinn Buckner, Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Jalen Brunson and Tyler Ulis. Brock Harding deserved to be mentioned in that group. Leadership, work ethic and unmatched competitor. Nobody outworked him either on game night or honing his every day there wasn’t a game,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said.

Ahmad Henderson, 5-9, Sr., Brother Rice

The big-game, big-moment point guard was brilliant all season, averaging 17 points, five assists and four rebounds a game. Led the Crusaders to 30 wins and a sectional championship game appearance. Henderson, who is headed to Niagara, scored over 1,200 career points.

“Ahmad has the ability to score while making acrobatic moves to the basket while also having the versatility to shoot a high percentage from the three-point line. We could count on Ahmad in pressure situations and to be able to make the big play when the game was on the line. He had a great career,” Brother Rice coach Conte Stamas said.

Morez Johnson, 6-8, Jr., St. Rita

The only junior named to the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s all-state first team. Johnson, who is committed to Illinois, is a physical specimen and force with his combination of size, strength and athleticism. He averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks a game for a team that won the Chicago Catholic League.

“Morez’s hard work and desire to be the best showed this season. He impacts the game on both ends of the floor better than anyone in the state,” St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell said.

Macaleab Rich, 6-5, Sr., East St. Louis

An explosive, above-the-rim athlete, Rich capped off his career with over 1,600 career points and a trip to the State Finals as a senior. He put up 19.6 points a game to go with 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Rich is headed to Kansas State.

“Macaleab has set the tone for our program’s success over the past three years. He’s a leader, hard worker and great teammate. He is an amazing young man, and I can’t wait to see him play at the next level,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said.

Miles Rubin, 6-10, Sr., Simeon

The Loyola recruit was a dominant defensive presence as a rim-protecting big man. Rubin was a regular double-double as he averaged 11 points and eight rebounds a game while blocking nearly four shots a game. Helped Simeon to a city championship and a state runner-up finish in Class 3A.

“A game-changer on the defensive end, Miles was a rim protector and rebounder. He was extremely efficient offensively and impacted winning in so many different ways,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said.

Drew Scharnowski, 6-8, Sr., Burlington Central

The ultra-skilled Scharnowski, who is headed to the Missouri Valley Conference to play for Belmont, put up some monster numbers as a senior. In addition to leading the Rockets to a sectional final appearance, he averaged 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks a game for a 29-win team.

“There are not too many guys out there that can truly play any position on the court like Drew can with his size. Most of the time he just looked like high school Giannis out on the court with everything that he could do on both ends of the court,” Burlington Central coach Brett Porto said.

Second Team

Niko Abusara, 6-5, Sr., Benet

Cole Certa, 6-4, Jr., Bloomington Central Catholic

DeAndre Craig, 6-0, Sr., Mount Carmel

Jake Fiegen, 6-4, Sr., New Trier

Jalen Griffith, 5-8, Sr., Simeon

Zack Hawkinson, 6-5, Sr., Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Daniel Johnson, 6-6, Sr., Young

Mekhi Lowery, 6-6, Sr., Oswego East

Ty Pence, 6-5, Sr., St. Joseph-Ogden

Jack Stanton, 6-1, Jr., Downers Grove North

