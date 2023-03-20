Surprise of a big sauger from the Des Plaines River

Jack Stevens caught the surprise of a big sauger on Thursday from the Des Plaines River in Romeoville.

“Water level was very high, so I was targeting underpasses with structure,” Stevens emailed. “I was fishing with a 41⁄ 2 -inch Megabass Vision jerkbait and it got stopped in its tracks. Set the hook and thought I for sure had a pike. Pulled up this sauger instead.”

Sauger are a rare submission for Fish of the Week. This was a worthy one.

“Unfortunately I was unprepared and didn’t have a scale/tape on me,” Stevens emailed in anticipation of my question.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing

