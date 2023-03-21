Horoscope for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for new beginnings! (After the moon alert is over.) You are perfectly poised to initiate things because the sun, the new moon, Mercury and lucky Jupiter are all in your sign. It doesn’t get better than this!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day for quiet contemplation. Very soon you will enter into a busy window of about six weeks, so use this time to think about what you want to achieve. Continue to give thought to your life direction in general. Make a plan, Stan.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon today is one of the best days of the year to think about the role that friendships play in your life. In large measure, your friends are a reflection of who you are. Are you pleased with your friends? Do you hang out with quality people? Think about this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to give some serious thought to where you are headed. It’s the New Moon, which means it’s an excellent time to set intentions. Where do you want to be five years from now? Where do you want to be one year from now? What can you do this week to start to make this a reality?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next few months, your desire to travel will be strong. Likewise, you will enjoy study and anything that you feel enriches and expands your world. Today’s new moon offers you a wonderful opportunity to make some goals about how to do this. Ideas?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The new moon that occurs once a month is the perfect time to set intentions. Today’s new moon is all about financial matters, shared property, debt, wills, estates and insurance issues for your sign. These are the areas to focus on for you. What improvements can you make?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the only new moon that is opposite your sign all year is taking place, which means it’s the perfect time to think about what you can do to improve all your closest relationships. The key is that you have more objectivity to see the big picture.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What can you do to feel more fulfilled in your job and how you do your job? How can you do it better? Likewise, what can you do to improve your health? These are the opportunities that today’s new moon offers you. Think about it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s important to find the right balance between play and work in our lives, especially because we are a work-oriented society. Do you give yourself enough time to play and goof off? Do you try activities that let you use your creative talents?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The new moon today is a wonderful opportunity for you to think about how you can improve your family relationships, and likewise, what you can do to improve where you live or the living arrangements that you have with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

We are gregarious creatures. We need to see others and we need to be seen. Today’s new moon is your chance to think about your style of communicating with others. Are you friendly? Do you reach out to others?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A handful of planets are in your Money House right now, including the new moon, which means this is the perfect day to think about how you can boost your earnings, and also, about how well you take care of your possessions.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matthew Broderick (1962) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, honest and direct. You have strong opinions and you tell it like it is. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time for you to create solid foundations metaphorically and even physically. Martial arts and yoga will be wonderful tools for self-discipline.

