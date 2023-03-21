Dining Out: News and notes on Chicago’s restaurant scene

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Southwestern-Lebanese fare including the Pretty Salad (center) with romaine, onions, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, fried pita and pomegranate, will be featured at Evette’s All Day,&nbsp;

Max Kilibarda

Here’s some of what’s happening in Chicago’s culinary scene:

  • Untitled Supper Club, 111 W. Kinzie St., is hosting its ninth annual American Whiskey Affair from 6-9 p.m. March 29. The tony restaurant/club is home “the largest American Whiskey collection in the world,” boasting a vast collection of award-winning bourbons. The event includes “whiskey-friendly” bites and all guests will receive commemorative tasting glasses with each paid ticket.. Tickets, $30, are available via OpenTable. Visit www.untitledsupperclub.com.
  • Lakeview will soon be home to Chef Mitchell Jamra’s Evette’s All Day, the restaurateur’s third enterprise in three years. The newest eatery is set to open March 31 at 2807 N. Sheffield Ave. (open 10 am. to 10 p.m. daily) with an “all-day concept” for breakfast/brunch served daily until 2 p.m. Evette’s menu classics such as Halloumi Tacos (four pita-like tortillas filled with halloumi cheese, housemade tabbouleh, onion, radish, cucumber yogurt and whipped feta hummus) and Super Garlic Feta Fries (topped with Evette’s pink sauce (a roasted garlic mayo with beet juice) — will be featured alongside newcomers such as the Malawach Flakey Wrap (a Yemen flakey flatbread filled with amba mayo, cucumber yogurt, lettuce, chili crunch, fried and pickled onion, feta, and choice of protein) and the Fry Pita Bread (Arizona-style fry bread with harrisa feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, smokey hrous mayo and date chimichurri with choice of protein). Visit evetteschicago.com.
  • The Sunda New Asian, 110 W. Illinois St., launches a new spring menu on April 3. New menu items include: Salt & Pepper Ribs (wok-tossed adobo ribs); Unagi Foie (tempura unagi, seared foie gras, citrus marmalade); Hotate Carpaccio (Japanese scallop, cucumber, tosazu sauce, aji panca, yuzu olive oil tosazu); and Adobo Pork Belly (mustard greens, caramelized onions jus, vinegar soy, mixed herbs). Gluten-free and vegetarian menu options available. Visit SundaNewAsian.com
