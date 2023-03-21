The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

2 firefighters rescued after floor collapses in South Deering fire

Both firefighters were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be serious.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 firefighters rescued after floor collapses in South Deering fire
Fru7wQaXoAEo6Us.jpeg

Two Chicago firefighters were rescued from being trapped after a floor collapsed during a residential fire Tuesday, March 21 in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department

Two Chicago firefighters were rescued after a floor collapsed during a residential fire early Tuesday in the South Deering neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 2200 block of East 100th Street around 4 a.m. and called for a mayday response after the second floor collapsed, trapping the two firefighters, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

They and two other firefighters were taken to a hospital, where they appeared “to not be seriously injured,” the fire department said. 

A resident declined medical attention, officials said.

The fire was put out shortly before 5 a.m., but officials continued to extinguish hot spots throughout the building, officials said.

Next Up In News
Indictment of President Trump would be unprecedented in U.S. history
Suspect sought in theft of Rockford funeral home van with body inside is arrested in Green Bay
Vallas, Johnson offer contrasting ideas at forum on issues affecting Black and Latino communities
As Amtrak expands service, replaces cars, riders have high hopes
Kennedy Expressway road work begins Monday night: make alternate travel plans
Madigan ruled ‘through fear and intimidation,’ ComEd bribery trial jurors told
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’ll insist my kids be the very best — if I have kids
Medical student grew up trying to outcompete peers, will expect the same from own offspring.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
WACO_INVESTIGATION.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ details the errors that worsened a deadly siege
The toll of the 51-day standoff between federal agents and David Koresh’s Branch Davidians still shocks in Netflix doc.
By Richard Roeper
 
At least once a week, a child in mental health crisis shows up at St. Bernard Hospital’s ER. The South Side hospital has no psychiatric beds for kids.
Editorials
Too many kids in mental health crisis aren’t getting the help they need
The state admits the shortcomings of its lifeline program for low-income suicidal children. The money and political will must exist to change the status quo, says Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Salmon with asparagus and chive butter sauce.
Recipes
Menu planner: Your guests will love salmon with asparagus and chive butter sauce
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 21, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 