2 firefighters rescued after floor collapses in South Deering fire

Two Chicago firefighters were rescued after a floor collapsed during a residential fire early Tuesday in the South Deering neighborhood.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 2200 block of East 100th Street around 4 a.m. and called for a mayday response after the second floor collapsed, trapping the two firefighters, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
They and two other firefighters were taken to a hospital, where they appeared “to not be seriously injured,” the fire department said.
A resident declined medical attention, officials said.
The fire was put out shortly before 5 a.m., but officials continued to extinguish hot spots throughout the building, officials said.
