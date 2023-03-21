2 firefighters rescued after floor collapses in South Deering fire

Two Chicago firefighters were rescued after a floor collapsed during a residential fire early Tuesday in the South Deering neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 2200 block of East 100th Street around 4 a.m. and called for a mayday response after the second floor collapsed, trapping the two firefighters, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

They and two other firefighters were taken to a hospital, where they appeared “to not be seriously injured,” the fire department said.

A resident declined medical attention, officials said.

The fire was put out shortly before 5 a.m., but officials continued to extinguish hot spots throughout the building, officials said.